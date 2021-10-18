What awaits the main enemy of Russia

On October 12, the State Duma gathered for its first meeting in a new composition. On this occasion, the newly elected speaker Vyacheslav Volodin gave a short interview to Vesti Nedeli.

– Let me congratulate you on your election, on the election of a new composition of the State Duma, on the formation of the working bodies of the State Duma. What is important within the new powers of the State Duma? How would you explain this to the general public?

– The President has transferred part of his powers to our citizens. Now people, electing their deputies, can influence the formation of the government. Through their chosen ones, the citizens of our country participate in the formation of the cabinet of ministers. Therefore, the structure of the State Duma in many respects by profile committees corresponds to the profile of line ministries, in order to work more effectively with ministries, to exercise parliamentary control over the work of line ministries and to consider candidates when reassigning ministers, – said Viacheslav Volodin.

– The President called the low incomes of citizens the main enemy of Russia. What is the State Duma planning to do in this regard?

– We will resolve this issue together with the government. Our specialized committees should work out proposals in the near future to develop the President’s instructions on these issues.

– What about vaccination in the State Duma? Are you vaccinated?

– I – yes. And for the fourth time.

– That is, you showed by personal example. And what about the State Duma in general? Is there any fractional distribution of the vaccination rate?

– To date, 92% of the deputies are either vaccinated or have been ill, and they have antibodies,

– High performance.

– High.

– And by factions?

– By factions – in different ways. We have the leaders in vaccination and antibodies. These are United Russia and the Liberal Democratic Party.

– How many are unvaccinated?

– There are only 5% of the deputies who are not vaccinated in these two factions. After them, the next place is occupied by A Just Russia – For the Truth.

– How many are unvaccinated?

– ten%. The next – representatives of the Communist Party faction – 18%. And the leaders of the unvaccinated are the New People faction. This is a new faction that was elected to parliament for the first time. 30% are unvaccinated. I hope that the new young deputies will understand with understanding that the collegial body works together, it cannot be otherwise, we are together in the hall.

In general, it is interesting, I would never have thought that with vaccination the communists would pull society back. And the “New People” and even more so. But it is as it is.