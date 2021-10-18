What Leonardo DiCaprio’s new home looks like in the millionaires’ neighborhood









The actor bought real estate in Los Angeles for his beloved woman, spending more than $ 7 million on a colonial-style mansion. It is impossible not to fall in love with the new nest of the “Wolf of Wall Street” star!









Leonardo DiCaprio has a huge house in Los Angeles on the Sunset Strip and an apartment in Lower Manhattan in New York, it would seem, why would he need real estate in LA? It turns out that at first sight a woman fell in love with the mansion, who occupies the main place in the heart of a Hollywood actor – his mother Irmelin.









A parent and son went just to look at the purchase in the Los Felice millionaire area, but could not resist. And who can resist here?

The mansion, built in colonial style in 1928, is distinguished by original design and love for the choice of the smallest details.









House with an area of ​​500 sq. meters surrounded by a luxurious garden, the veranda offers a panoramic view of the entire city. The mansion has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.









It is worth noting that one of the bedrooms is completely girly, with pink wallpaper, a huge patio, delicate curtains and an en-suite bathroom with a bidet.

You don’t have to be a visionary to realize that this room is for DiCaprio’s special guests. More precisely, the guests. And even more precisely, for Camila Morrone, the actor’s beloved, with whom he has been dating for more than two years.









Plus, the mansion has two outdoor swimming pools, one with hot water and a sauna, including a Russian steam room. There is also a separate cinema room with a huge projector, where the actor and his guests can watch their favorite films or films at their leisure, for which he was not given an Oscar (sorry, this is envy in us).









But, of course, the main pride of the house and the place where noisy family gatherings are planned is the living room with an old hand-made fireplace and huge 8-meter ceilings.









The designers made the “airy” living room at the request of the former owner of the house – actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his wife Justina Mikita. By the way, before them at different times the singer Gwen Stefani and the American producer Mark Brasill lived here.









By the way, DiCaprio’s new acquisition is not far from his father’s house, just half an hour away by car. And given that the parents of the Hollywood star have maintained excellent relations after the divorce (the couple divorced when Leo was only a year old), they can safely go to visit each other. The father’s house, by the way, is also a gift from his son, however, it cost the Oscar-winning actor only 4.9 million dollars.

