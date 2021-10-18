What to expect from Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio

There is an opinion that any film where Leonardo DiCaprio is filmed automatically becomes one of the most anticipated of the year. Nevertheless, so far the excitement around the new tape of Adam McKay, “Don’t look up”, Is not particularly observed, although the situation may change at any time.

“Don’t look up“Is a dark, apocalyptic comedy featuring big stars. In addition to DiCaprio, Timothy Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry and others also played in the film. But beyond the truly impressive cast, what exactly is the upcoming Netflix movie?

DETAILS OF DON’T LOOK UP

It is known that Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play in the film two astronauts according to – Randall and Keith, who understand that a huge asteroid will soon fall to Earth, and humanity must be ready for apocalyptic consequences if no action is taken that will change the state of affairs … The problem is that most people don’t believe them, which is why a couple of heroes go on a media tour literally “wall to wall” to try to get attention. In today’s society, in which many readily believe baseless conspiracy theories on social media, but laugh at the theses of experienced scientists, this scenario seems extremely curious.

RELEASE DATE OF THE FILM “DO NOT LOOK UP”

It was originally planned that the tape will be released on Netflix in 2020. The plan was to remove it in the spring and release it at a later date, but the coronavirus pandemic intervened and had to be reshuffled – both in production and with regards to the release date. The bulk of filming ended in February this year, and the film is currently slated to hit Netflix towards the end of the year – the exact release date is still unknown, but the director pointed to December 2021.

Updated. The film will be released on the service on December 24, 2021. Limited release in US theaters kicks off on December 10.

It is also worth noting that the first teaser was leaked recently “Don’t look up”, And it may be a sign that we will soon see the official trailer for the film. However, at the time of writing, Netflix has not responded to the leak or provided an official video.

Are you waiting for a new film with Leonardo DiCaprio? Be sure to share your opinion in the comments below!