What to follow this week?

Post-imaginary realities have proved to be a rather difficult test for the global economy.



What do we have from the goose?

– Disruptions in supply chains;

– inflationary pressure;

– the most real, severe energy crisis;

– the increased debt burden on the corporate sector and the first, kind, such default greetings;

– and, of course, the emergence of new political and geopolitical conflicts.

The cherry on top of this cake should be raising rates. So far, this is not yet relevant for the Fed and the ECB. And thank God. Otherwise, the markets would “please” us with mental collapses. But! As they say, the first one went;)

Yesterday, in a rather unexpected way, the head of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, hinted that the country’s chief financial regulator is preparing to raise interest rates for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. This decision is connected with the growth of inflationary risks caused by the increase in prices for the main energy sources, as well as the shortage of gasoline in the UK.

Another question is how soon the tightening of monetary policy will affect the country’s economy. But in the markets it can affect much faster. They, these markets, as they say, live on expectations. Taking the example of Russia, we can say that this process is not at all fast. Be that as it may, the reaction of the British pound, as well as the local stock exchange, was not long in coming – it has already grown in recent days.

I can imagine how else it will strengthen against other currencies if Powell or his successor even hints that the process of raising rates is very close.

Speaking about the coming week, in the US, market participants will follow the reports and statements of company representatives on the results of the past quarter, as well as speeches by the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Esther, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neil and member of the Board of Governors Randall, the representative of the Federal Reserve and the heads of regional banks of the Federal Reserve systems of Charles, James, Kashkari, Bostic.

Again this talkative Bostic … 🙂

On top of all this, there will be a release that will show how the regulator evaluates the country’s economy.

In Russia, meanwhile, the markets will be closely following the meeting of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, which will be held on October 22. In connection with rising inflationary pressures, many expect the regulator to increase immediately by 50 basis points.

Although the market does not exclude 75 bp.

Estimated time of publication of the press release (https://www.cbr.ru/dkp/cal_mp/) – 13:30 (Moscow time). Estimated start time – 15:00 (Moscow time).

What else is important for us to expect in the coming days?

In China, data will be published for the 3rd quarter, by, and. In addition, the People’s Bank of China will announce a decision regarding the monthly LPR rate, as well as the required reserve ratio (RRR). Also, a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress will begin, where the norms of antimonopoly legislation will be considered.

The Central Bank of Turkey will announce a rate decision (it is expected that the regulator will cut rates by 50 bp to 17.50%). Under this case, it is falling at an accelerated pace. However, the lira is also influenced by the latest layoffs. Do not forget – the best friend of Turkish bankers Erdogan again took up the old. Heads fly with a whistle. No, working in the Turkish Central Bank is not a pound of raisins. Definitely.

And finally, on Thursday, negotiations will begin on a nuclear deal between the EU and Iran. Israel also does not sleep. Israel is watching. Israel is not at all happy with what is happening. As well as his new friends – the Saudis and other inhabitants of the Oil Gulf. So … we are waiting for the news.

The week, in a word, promises to be eventful.