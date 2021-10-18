What will happen if you do not open the door to the population census? | Right | Society

In Russia, on October 15, the population census started. Enumerators will bypass all residents and fill out the questionnaires; you can also answer the questionnaire on your own – at special polling stations or in the “My Documents” centers. For the first time, you can take part in the census online on the public services portal.

Is it okay not to open the door for the scribe?

The census is a completely voluntary procedure. Therefore, citizens have the right to refuse to let enumerators to their homes or to participate in the census in any way. There is no responsibility for such a refusal.

“The constitutional right of any person is not to let strangers into your house,” said the head of the Rosstat department, Irina Zbarskaya, on the air of Vesti FM radio.

How can enumerators react to a refusal to let them into their dwellings?

Enumerators have no right to demand from citizens to let them into the premises.

“Under no circumstances can a scribe break into the door and order it to be opened. We must talk to the residents softly and unobtrusively, if the door is not opened, then our employee must turn around and leave, ”Zbarskaya explained.

If the census taker does not find the residents of the house, he can leave a leaflet in the mailbox with information about the census with the addresses of the nearest polling stations, as well as the possibility to independently fill out the questionnaires on the portal of state services, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation reported.

Why is it important to take part in the census?

The population census is carried out in order to find out exactly how many people live in each region and district of the country, who lives there and in what conditions. Most of the information that is obtained during the census is not contained in the databases of the registry offices, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other departments. The information received will help to adjust government programs and will contribute to the development and planning of business, according to the official website of the All-Russian Population Census.

Therefore, if a part of the population refuses to take part in the survey, the general idea of ​​the inhabitants of the country will be distorted. Policies aimed at improving the standard of living of citizens may not produce the desired result.

