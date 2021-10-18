Who can become a child ombudsman, school shooting. The main thing for the night :: Society :: RBC

Secret export of Belarus

Belarus has increased the secrecy of its exports this year. Belstat began to “close” the supply of not only gasoline and fertilizers, but also tractors. Almost 15% of Belarus’ merchandise exports to Russia for seven months of this year, worth $ 1.3 billion, were hidden in Belarusian statistics.

In just seven months from the beginning of 2020, Minsk has classified export deliveries worth $ 8.2 billion. In most cases, it is impossible to find out what is being shipped and where, but you can calculate the amount of hidden deliveries. – the value of “closed” product categories is taken into account in the total export / import, which is published in the Belstat database, so their value can still be calculated as the difference between the total export and the amount of supplies for open positions.

In June 2021, the European Union introduced the first package of sectoral sanctions against Belarus, limiting the import of petroleum products and potash fertilizers from this country. In August, the United States partly joined these measures, adding the Belarusian manufacturer Belaruskali to the sanctions list. In addition, the UK has banned the import of Belarusian oil products and potash fertilizers. Sub-sanctioned goods may be included in the “closed” export.

Shooting at a school in the Perm region

A new case of shooting at an educational institution, this time at a school in the village of Sars, Perm Territory. A 12-year-old schoolboy brought a Saiga carbine to the school and fired two shots.

No one was injured; according to Baza, only one student was injured by a shard of broken glass. One shot hit the glass of the door, the other hit the ceiling.

The shooter is a sixth grader, the weapon, presumably, he took from his father. The director of the school was able to render it harmless. According to the regional ministry of territorial security, she invited him to her office, talked to him, and he himself gave her the carbine.

Zelensky explained the data on his offshores

From the offshore data leak, dubbed the Pandora Archive, it became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had several accounts in tax havens. Zelensky first gave a detailed explanation of this data – according to him, all accounts were set up before he became the head of state.

He explained that offshore companies were necessary to protect against the Ukrainian tax authorities. According to him, during the time of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych (2010–2014), everyone “structured” their business. “The tax service visited us, if not every day, then once a week. And so there was structuring for such things. It was called “business structuring,” the politician said. According to him, this information is nothing new – even during the election race in 2019, his opponents tried to use it, showing it on TV channels associated with Petro Poroshenko.

In the same interview with the ICTV channel, Zelensky touched upon the topic of the criminal case against the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk. He said that Kiev could consider the possibility of exchanging it with Russia, if she confirmed that he has Russian citizenship.

