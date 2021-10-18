Why Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens Are Criticized for Afrokos on Rihanna’s Show

The third show of the lingerie brand of the singer Rihanna Savage X Fenty was again not without a scandal: this time, part of the audience was outraged by the hairstyles that models Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens had. According to some netizens, the designer chose a culturally unacceptable look for female fashion models.

The third fashion show of lingerie Savage X Fenty of Barbados singer and businesswoman Rihanna (real name – Robin Rihanna Fenty) was broadcast on Amazon streaming service, in which top models and celebrities with different heights, body types, skin and hair colors took part.

Although the show drew a storm of positive reviews, not all viewers were pleased with the images of at least two models. Medialeaks previously talked about another scandal related to Rihanna’s brand, when during her show a song was performed, which contained lines from the Koran.

Some netizens have noticed that at the third Savage X Fenty show, the hair of models Emily Ratajkowski and actress Vanessa Hudgens was pulled into braids, which are considered the traditional method of braiding in African ethnic groups. Tiktoker with nickname worst.western420 questioned Rihanna’s choice to do such hairstyles for white-skinned fashion models by showing excerpts from the show.

Only not with braids, as it seems to me. I won’t even comment on anything, because I don’t know what else to say, – the woman laughed, showing the models.

The video received 1.4 million views, and people in the comments under the video also expressed outrage at the branding on the models.

kileyyyyyr [Рианна] really braids white women and considers it normal?

Twitter users also found Emily and Vanessa’s hairstyles inappropriate.

Vanessa Hudgens in pigtails at the Savage Fenty. I just want to point out that she is not black, but half Filipino.

I’m in awe of the Savage Fenty show, but who thought it was a good idea to braid Emily Ratajkowski’s braids.

Other commentators were amused by the image of the models in pigtails.

I’m sorry, but Vanessa Hudgens in those braids on the Fenty show made me laugh to tears.

Despite the outrage of some social media users, most of the audience was pleased with the show, noting that Rihanna is not afraid of experiments.

In another Medialeaks article, you can find out how the singer got on the Forbes list, becoming a dollar billionaire thanks to her cosmetics and lingerie brands Fenty and Savage x Fenty.