Will Smith explains his refusal to film with Tarantino – Rambler / cinema

Actor Will Smith revealed why he refused to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. He was interviewed by GQ magazine.
According to the actor, he was glad to receive an offer, but he did not like the message of the story.
“I didn’t want to portray dark-skinned people in that light. I’ve always wanted to be a superhero and be on a par with my white counterparts. I dreamed of the roles that went to Tom Cruise. And at first it even seemed to me that “Django” was exactly the film that I dreamed of, but I did not want to turn a story about slavery into a film about revenge, “said Will Smith.
He noted that he will play the role of a fugitive slave in the film “Emancipation” by Antoine Fuqua, who directed “The Magnificent Seven” and “The Fall of Olympus.” The action of the picture takes place during the Civil War, but the theme of slavery will not be central. The style of the film itself will be reminiscent of the work of director David Lean.
“This picture is not about the inhuman cruelty of slavery, but about overcoming. A story of love and strength that blacks are capable of. About how our love makes us invincible, ”said the actor.
The film “Django Unchained” was released in 2012. The main roles in the film were played by Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel Leroy Jackson, Quentin Tarantino himself, who directed the tape, and other actors.