Will Smith in Fortnite, soon everything will be in Fortnite

If something or someone exists, there is no reason why it cannot be in Fortnite. In terms of likelihood, I would rate Will Smith’s reappearance in Fortnite at the “likely” end of the scale, because it’s not as weird as, say, Martin Luther King Jr. Speech “I Have a Dream” in a bizarre promotional video game about killing other players. Pro: data collector dug out the skin last month.

Is not Indeed By the way, the Will Smith skin: this is the character skin of the Bad Boys actor Mike Lowry. It is available in the Fortnite item store and includes a detective detective baby outfit and a two-weapon pickaxe called Loose Cannon Cutters. I am sure there are rich historical reasons why it is called that.

Why would Will Smith (or Mike Lowry) suddenly find himself in Fortnite? Should there be a reason? As far as I can tell, it’s not there. Season 7 Chapter 2 is all about aliens, and as several other sites have pointed out, Mike Lowry does not fight aliens, never fought, although many of the other characters in Smith’s films do.