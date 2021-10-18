Will Smith on vacation decided not to paint over his gray hair

The star of the comedy series The Prince of Beverly Hills proves that he still retains his natural look by not opting for a silver fox look on vacation.

Will Smith, 52, left dyes alone and relaxed with gray hair, as seen in a new photo posted by Georgina Woods on Instagram on July 12, in which they were together. In the second photo in the carousel, Georgina posted a photo of her daughter. Elizabeth, who was with the son of the famous actor, the star of the 2019 film Gemini, who also took a break during a vacation with friends.

“@ C.syresmith tropical birthday trip with family and friends,” Woods captioned the message. In the photo, both are smiling and looking relaxed during the celebration of the 23rd birthday of Will’s son Jaden.

Fans immediately responded in the comments about the main transformation.

“Will’s hair isn’t that gray,” commented one fan.

“I love Will,” added another person. “I just had no idea my man was Obama-style!”

Will Smith’s wife also likes to experiment with her image.

Will isn’t the only one in the family doing a new hairstyle. His wife, 49-year-old Jada Pinkett Smith, also took to Instagram to showcase her transformation. July 12 actress, star “Crazy Professor” shared a photo of her recently shaved head.

“Willow made me do it because it’s time to let go,” Jada signed the post, referring to Will’s 20-year-old daughter. “BUT … my 50 is about to be divinely illuminated by the new barn.”

“You are divine!” Willow wrote in the comment section.

Other celebrities have expressed their support for actress Gabrielle Union for her heart and fire emoji series.

“Wow” – said Mindy Kaling next to a fiery emoticon.

“Beautiful ❤️ It just further enhances this beautiful face and soulful eyes,” – Beyoncé’s mom said Tina Knowles-Lawson…

Will is currently very busy and is getting in shape for the year ahead. On May 4, the beloved actor admitted to his nearly 54 million Instagram followers that he is in “the worst shape” of his life. Since then, he has documented his fitness journey on YouTube and on his Instagram page.