Will Smith, Will Smith’s Daughter, Rocks Like a Rock in “Transparent Soul”

With Travis Barker from Blink-182!

Frame from the video “Transparent Soul”

Willow Smith showed the video for “Transparent Soul”, which is set in a rock club. The singer puts on an insane rock concert and then meets a strange, faceless man who stalks her.



The vibrant visuals were perfect for the energetic track “Transparent Soul”. Smith talked about making the music video in an interview with SPIN:

“I am very glad that I was able to bring two parts of myself together in this disturbing world of pop punk that I wanted to show in this video.”





The video for “Transparent Soul” features Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who also contributed to the song. Interestingly, this is the second video featuring Barker in the last week, having previously appeared in Machine Gun Kelly’s “Love Race” video.

Many people know that Will Smith started his career as a rapper. But Willow’s mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, also loves music, and prefers rock. In 2002, the actress formed the nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom, released two albums with it, and even took part in the Ozzfest.

Transparent Soul has been compared to the works of Avril Lavigne, Paramore and My Chemical Romance. This is not Willow Smith’s first single, but her first experiment with rock music. She first dabbled in the role of a rapper – the song “Whip My Hair” even became a hit – then switched to alternative music, electronics and R&B.

On May 19, Willow Smith performed “Transparent Soul” on The Jimmy Fallon Show, also with Travis Barker.



