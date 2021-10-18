X and Apple: Top 5 Unusual Star Child Names – Stars

Most stars cannot be denied fantasy. What is the choice of a name for your own child! Today we have collected celebrities who surprised by the choice of the name not only of fans, but also of loved ones.

Elon Musk

The billionaire, whose plans were to conquer Mars, simply could not give the usual name to his already sixth child. Musk at the beginning of last year again became a father, and the woman who made such a significant gift to the man was the singer Grimes. The couple chose a name for their son long before he was born, and it seems that the parents-to-be wanted to do everything to impress their couple’s most unflappable fans. Their son was named X Æ A-12. Fans were building incredible theories about what this name could mean. Grimes came to the aid of the followers. She explained that an unknown variable, an elven letter and an American reconnaissance plane intersect in her son’s name.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The star has two children, but the artist’s eldest daughter deserves our attention. Gwyneth and her husband Chris Martin decided to name their daughter “Apple”. Some fans thought that the stars are big fans of Steve Jobs’ technique, but Paltrow herself denied this information. The artist said that this name came suddenly, she and Chris did not even try to choose a name that would surprise everyone so much. By the way, Paltrow’s daughter herself received the “apple” gadget quite late by modern standards – in her late teens.

Mariah Carey

The artist has two twins – Moroccan and Monroe. It is known that Carey adores Hollywood diva Marilyn, which is why her daughter received such an unusual name. However, the star couple decided not to slip into banality and to name the girl not just Marilyn, but chose the name of the famous actress for the first name. Mariah and Nick Cannon’s second daughter was named … after the room where Cannon proposed to Carey. The room has been decorated in Moroccan style.

Nicolas Cage

The actor is the father of two sons. The elder’s name is rather casual – Weston. Most likely, Cage came up with a guitar maker known throughout America. And the young man himself is now a famous musician, so the name turned out to be significant. But the youngest son received a rather unusual name from his parent – Kal-El. That was the name of the most popular comic book hero, which Cage simply adores.

Jessica Alba

The actress has always believed that it is important for a person to receive positive emotions and attitudes. This is probably why the star chose such beautiful, and most importantly, iconic names for her daughters. The girls’ names are Honor and Haven. In translation, the name of the eldest daughter of Alba sounds like “honesty”, and the name of the youngest – “the firmament”.