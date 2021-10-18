Yakut activist signed a non-disclosure agreement on fires with DiCaprio

A scandal erupted in Yakutia after the eco-activist Rosa Dyachkovskaya drew the attention of Leonardo DiCaprio to forest fires. Local authorities accused the girl of hype. Dyachkovskaya in the video with tears promised that she would no longer deal with the topic, asked everyone to unsubscribe from her account, promised to delete posts about the fires. Now Rose has reappeared on the web. She told why she changed her mind and what she agreed with the Hollywood star.

– The very video where I asked subscribers to unsubscribe from me and promised not to touch on the topic of fires anymore, I posted only because there was a lot of pressure from the haters. I received thousands of messages that I was taking advantage of the trouble of Yakutia and hype, – began Rosa Dyachkovskaya. “Such accusations offended me greatly. I decided that it would be easier for people without me, and I recorded that video.

– Why did you change your mind?

– The day after the video was published, more than 10 thousand messages were written to me with requests not to respond to haters and to continue working. Then I realized that the salvation of my Yakutia is dearer to me.

– Who are these haters?

– I do not know. Some wrote from empty accounts that I should be killed. But after I published a video where I cried and promised to delete everything, the attacks on me stopped, they stopped attacking me, there are no more letters from haters.

– Do you think that only the public outcry drew attention to the problem?

– Of course. Today my profile is viewed by millions, planes have arrived in the region, the whole world is covering the topic of the Yakut fires.

– Did the Yakut authorities contact you?

– No. They didn’t try to deal with me at all. Although the head of Yakutia publicly called me a haypushnitsa. It’s funny when the head of the region calls names to a simple girl. Yes, I live in Bangkok, but I come from Yakutsk, so I am not indifferent to the fate of my homeland.

– Back to Leonardo DiCaprio. How did the correspondence with him end? Maybe he can help with money?

– He will help us, but not with money. And those that will highlight the problem at the environmental conference at the UN.

– So you are in touch with him?

– We signed a non-disclosure agreement with him.

– Why?

– After I accidentally published the second screenshot of our correspondence with him, he did not like it. He said: let’s sign a non-disclosure agreement if we want to continue to cooperate. Now I can only say one thing – we correspond every day. I can’t add anything else, such an agreement. You will see the result for yourself.

– Do the residents of Yakutia continue to write to you, report on the situation?

– Yes, all the time. You have no idea how strong the smoke is in Yakutia. The world has never seen anything like it. The level of air pollution is colossal. If not for the public outcry, it’s scary to imagine what would have happened. After all, as soon as I published a video that I stopped writing about the fires, all work to save the region stopped, the planes did not fly. As far as I know, there was no movement for two days.

– On the Web they write that local residents started having health problems …

“This level of air pollution is causing complications of lung disease. But local authorities continue to insist that the situation is under control, no harmful particles have been found in the air. And people write to me that people are afraid, they are afraid to fall asleep and not wake up.

– What is the option to save Yakutia?

– The work should be carried out in all directions. It is necessary to allocate special equipment, monitor the slightest fire in the taiga at the initial stage in order to extinguish everything at once, not to bring it to a critical level. Now the Yakut fires are extinguished by volunteers, ordinary people, including women, old people, schoolchildren. Is this right?

From the dossier “MK”: Fires in Yakutia this summer covered more than 1.5 million hectares of forest. Now 125 fires are raging on the territory of the republic.

