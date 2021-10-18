You can’t figure it out without saltpeter – Newspaper Kommersant No. 189 (7151) dated 10/18/2021

A record rise in world prices for nitrogen fertilizers, up to $ 800 per ton, and a shortage in the main markets have caused a sharp demand for these products from Russian agricultural producers. Despite the officially announced price freeze by chemists, farmers complain to the Ministry of Agriculture about the rise in prices and again raised the issue of restricting exports. Manufacturers say the fears are unfounded, and the demands to regulate the industry are dangerous for its future. Experts also do not see threats to the domestic market, taking into account production volumes and state control.

In mid-October, an abnormal situation developed on the world fertilizer market, when nitrogen fertilizers became more expensive than phosphorus fertilizers, although normally they were about 1.5–2 times cheaper. So, according to the quotes, on October 15, DAP prices in the European markets are at $ 711-721 per tonne (FOB, Baltic), while urea indices have confidently established themselves above $ 700 on the FOB Baltic basis and reach $ 760-800 when selling small quantities to Europe.

70 percent prices for urea (FOB Black Sea) have increased since the beginning of the year.

Industry players and traders attribute the situation to the energy crisis in Europe, a reduction in domestic production of nitrogen fertilizers and an increase in dependence on imports ahead of the spring season. The market notes that the problem is aggravated by the consequences of the hurricane in the United States, the peak seasonal demand in India and Brazil and the continuing uncertainty regarding supplies from China, which is considering a complete export ban (see Kommersant on October 6).

This situation on the world markets provoked a rush of demand for fertilizers in Russia as well, where producers voluntarily froze prices at the July level by the end of the year.

According to suppliers, at the beginning of October, Russian farmers had already bought more than 90% of the volume of fertilizers declared for the year, and now they require additional lots (mainly ammonium nitrate), which will be used only in the spring.

Agricultural producers have already complained to the government about the shortage of fertilizers and the increase in their prices, demanding export restrictions or the introduction of export duties on chemical products. They also discussed the establishment of a minimum volume of supplies to the domestic market.

According to Kommersant’s sources, these issues were discussed at a meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture on October 14, where representatives of the Stavropol Territory reported an increase in the cost of nitrogen fertilizers by 32%. In the Krasnodar Territory, it is expected that the rise in the cost of fertilizers will cause an increase in the cost of grain production by 30%, and see risks for the spring sowing campaign and the harvest in 2022. Fears are also shared in the Stavropol Territory, Voronezh and Rostov Regions, the interlocutors of Kommersant told. According to them, the Ministry of Agriculture is worried about the acceleration of the export of fertilizers: if in 2020 18 million tons were shipped from January to August, then this year – 24 million tons.

The ministry confirmed to Kommersant that most of the regions are witnessing a continuing rise in prices for the main types of fertilizers, and some are also observing a restriction in supply. “The Ministry of Agriculture continues the dialogue with producers and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, drawing attention to the need to comply with previously reached agreements on maintaining the price level,” they said.

The Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers (RAPU) “Kommersant” expressed bewilderment about the complaints of farmers.

They noted that the demand for fertilizers declared by the Ministry of Agriculture for 2021 increased by 13%, to 4.5 million tons in the active substance, and it is provided according to the schedule – “there is simply no shortage and is not expected.”

The RAPU believes that “the discussion in mid-October of a hypothetical shortage of ammonium nitrate in the spring of next year is absolutely groundless” and can only provoke unnecessary excitement around this type of product. The association also assures that Kommersant’s sources overestimate the dynamics of fertilizer export growth and the share in the price of grain production, “according to E&Y, the share of fertilizer cost in the price of bakery products on the shelf does not exceed 2%”. The RAPU emphasizes that the calls of a number of agricultural producers to introduce regulation of the fertilizer industry can “put a fat cross” on its development and lead to the inability to meet the growing needs of the agrarians themselves.

Kommersant’s sources close to the largest chemical companies say that most of them are ready to sell additional volumes to agrarians anyway this year. But buyers, the interlocutors of Kommersant explain, may face a storage problem, since ammonium nitrate requires special storage conditions, and there are few specially prepared premises in Russia. Moreover, says one of the sources of Kommersant, the FSB and other special services “are showing special attention to the issue of storing nitrogen fertilizers after the incident with the explosion at a warehouse in Beirut last year.”

Nina Adamova from the CEP Gazprombank notes that, among other things, the increase in fertilizer prices on the world market is associated with the rise in prices for raw materials for the nitrogen group – coal in China.

“This is reflected in the production costs of factories in Asia and Europe, many of which are now operating at a loss,” she says. “It is not easy for the iron and steel industry in China. Meanwhile, a huge amount of nitrogen fertilizers such as ammonium sulfate is produced as a by-product of ferrous metallurgy plants. ” At the same time, the expert is sure that there is no need to fear a shortage of fertilizers in Russia: the production potential in the industry is large, and the regulator has more than once expressed its readiness to support farmers with a strong increase in domestic prices or a decrease in supplies.

Andrey Lobazov from Aton adds that prices for nitrogen fertilizers are growing all over the world due to a sharp rise in prices for natural gas (now quotes are above $ 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters). Cost increases, he says, are forcing some producers to halt production, leading to a supply shortage. The expert is also confident that Russian fertilizer producers are now in an advantageous position, buying gas at relatively low domestic prices, so preferences can be provided for domestic consumers, for example, freezing prices at certain levels.

Olga Mordyushenko, Alexey Polukhin