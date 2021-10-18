https://ria.ru/20211018/zakharova-1755090698.html

Zakharova compared the Baltic countries with the Afghan allies of the United States

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The Baltic countries, calling on the United States not to forget about the “Russian threat”, have admitted that they are afraid that their ally will treat them in the same way as the Americans did in Afghanistan with Afghans who wanted to fly away on military transport planes, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia urged the United States not to forget about the alleged “threat from Russia” against the background of growing disagreements between Washington and Beijing. The Foreign Ministers of Latvia and Estonia, as well as the Deputy Foreign Minister of Lithuania, in an interview with the American edition of Newsweek, stated that the United States and its NATO allies should be vigilant about the alleged challenges from the Russian Federation and China. “Translation from phantom into human language means the following Honestly practicing for many years American attitudes towards Russophobia and, contrary to their own interests, reducing relations with Russia to nothing, these political regimes are very afraid that they will not be able to catch the wing of an American plane leaving the limits of its former geopolitical influence, “Zakharova wrote in her Telegram. In early August, the Taliban (the Taliban movement * was recognized as terrorist and prohibited in the Russian Federation) stepped up their offensive against the government forces of Afghanistan, entered Kabul on August 15 and declared the next day that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the airport of Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. At the beginning of September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first rule of the Taliban * and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. criticism of US President Joe Biden and members of his administration. The whole world was covered by footage from the Kabul airport, which was besieged by thousands of Afghans, who feared revenge from the Taliban who had come to power, in the hope that their former allies would evacuate them from the country. People clung to the landing gear of departing US planes and died, falling down. The US military later admitted that they found human remains in a niche in the chassis of a military transport plane that flew from Kabul airport on the first day of the evacuation. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia

2021

