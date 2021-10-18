Zelensky admitted to the existence of offshore companies | News | News

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 17 commented on the “Pandora dossier”, in which he appeared as the holder of offshore companies.

On October 3, an international consortium of investigative journalism published data on the offshore accounts of a number of world politicians and famous people. According to the documents, Zelensky and his associates could have been involved in the transfers of $ 40 million from structures associated with the oligarch Igor Kolomoisky.

According to Zelensky, there is no novelty in the published data. He stressed that his predecessor Petro Poroshenko tried to use this information against him during the election race, including data that the company Kvartal 95, founded by Zelensky, received money from Kolomoisky.

“Everything that I did before 2019, people know. This is television and cinema. In times [тогдашнего президента Виктора] Yanukovych all structured their business. Especially the business related to television and media. All channels had companies abroad. Why? Because it was an opportunity not to be influenced by politics, ”he explained on the air of the ICTV channel.

On October 4, political strategist Marat Bashirov expressed the opinion that Western curators became disillusioned with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and “leaked” Pandora’s dossier. ” Also, according to the expert, the publication of the investigation may be fraught with a crisis for the Ukrainian leader and will entail an increase in opposition sentiments.

On the same day, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksiy Goncharenko, demanded to impose sanctions against Zelensky in connection with the “Pandora dossier.”