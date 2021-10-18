Zelensky did not rule out the possibility of exchanging Medvedchuk for Ukrainian citizens

The exchange of the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian citizens is possible only if the politician is found to have Russian citizenship. This was announced by the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Medvedchuk is a citizen of Ukraine, and Ukrainian legislation applies to him. On the other hand, if, for example, Russia would confirm that Mr Medvedchuk has Russian citizenship, for example, well, it is quite possible, ”he said in an interview with ICTV channel when asked about the possibility of Medvedchuk’s exchange.

Zelensky noted that in this case, the Ukrainian side could consider the possibility of “exchanging Mr. Medvedchuk for real heroes and citizens of Ukraine who are not in Ukraine.”

Earlier, the court made a decision on Medvedchuk’s house arrest until December 7.

On October 8, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that a new suspicion was announced to Medvedchuk – of treason and assistance to a terrorist organization. According to the SBU, Medvedchuk is suspected of “actions aimed at undermining the energy independence of Ukraine.”