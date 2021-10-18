Zeman may be deprived of presidential powers for health reasons

Czech President Milos Zeman is currently unable to fulfill his duties, and the likelihood that he will be able to return to work is extremely low. This information is contained in the message of the Central Military Hospital, in the intensive care unit of which Zeman has been for more than a week. The message was quoted on Monday by the chairman of the upper house of the Czech parliament – the Senate – Milos Vystrchil. According to him, in this situation there is no other way, except for the transfer of Zeman’s powers to other leaders of the country.

The head of the Senate stressed that this is not a question of depriving Zeman of his post, but of a temporary transfer of powers according to the procedure prescribed in the Czech constitution in case the president cannot fulfill his duties.

At the same time, Zeman’s entourage claims that the president, despite his illness, can work, and accuses his political opponents of trying to get rid of the president. Many politicians, in turn, accuse Zeman’s entourage of using the ailing president for their own purposes and misinforming the public.

Milos Zeman himself has not appeared in public for over a month. He was hospitalized immediately after the parliamentary elections, in which his ally, Prime Minister Andrei Babish, was defeated. It is the president who must appoint the new prime minister.

Both houses of parliament must vote for the transfer of powers. If this happens, powers will be redistributed between the prime minister and the head of the lower house of parliament, and the new prime minister can be appointed by the head of the lower house. Most likely, he will soon elect a representative of the former opposition, which won the elections.

Zeman’s diagnosis is not named – by law, it can only be disclosed with the patient’s consent. The media, citing sources, wrote that the 77-year-old president has hepatic encephalopathy – a disease that manifests itself in dysfunction of the brain, which developed against the background of severe liver damage.

