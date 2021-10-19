10 actors who have mastered atypical roles

Source: 24 channel

And although the very fact of changing the role inspires respect, sometimes it turns into brilliant performances. The editors of Channel 24 have chosen for you the best works of actors who incredibly coped with an atypical role for themselves.

Adam Sandler “Uncut Jewels”

Released – 2019

genre – crime, dramedy, thriller

IMDb rating – 7.4

The actor is known to the general public for his roles in comedies. It is difficult to watch them without pain, but even among them there are such masterpieces of thrash comedy as, for example, “Don’t Mess with the Zohan”. But it was not for nothing that we wrote the word “actor” in the first sentence. Adam Sandler questioned the templates by which critics evaluate his work. The main role in the film “Uncut Jewels” is an image in which we have never seen the actor. Despotic, self-centered, constantly nervous. When watching, the feeling does not disappear that Adam put personal motives and experiences into his game.

The American Film Academy ignored the comedian’s performance. But most critics agreed that there was only one reason for this. A performer with such a huge baggage of creatively unsuccessful films simply will not fit into it.

“Uncut Jewels”: watch the movie trailer

Jim Carrey “The Man in the Moon”

Released – 1999

genre – drama, comedy

IMDb rating – 7.4

Breakthrough dramatic roles of Jim Carrey are considered to be images in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “The Truman Show”. And this is true. But against the backdrop of paintings that have already become modern classics, the biopic about avant-garde comedian Andy Kaufman remains unnoticed. Kaufman has been an inspiration for Kerry over the years. And you must admit that very few people would refuse to play the idol of youth at the director of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”.

The actor got used to the role according to Stanislavsky’s system. He responded only to the name of Andy, communicated with the film crew only in the manner of his hero. Later on the filming of “Man in the Moon” will make a documentary, and in 2000 Kerry will receive a Golden Globe for “Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.”

“Man on the Moon”: watch the movie trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio “Django Unchained”

Released – 2012

genre – spaghetti western

IMDb rating – 8.4

Leonardo DiCaprio had to spend many years trying to wash off the image of poor Jack from Titanic. The actor actively starred in the classics of modern cinema. These are Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Danny Boyle, and even Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu.

Quentin Tarantino helped completely move away from the role of predominantly a good guy or a common person. In the masterpiece of spaghetti western “Django Unchained”, DiCaprio embodied absolute evil in the image of the slave trader Calvin Candy. Tarantino later admitted that among all the characters he invented, Candy is the only one for whom he has no sympathy at all.

For Leonardo DiCaprio, the director prescribed so many abusive lines that the actor had to pause between takes to recover. But the most striking moment on the set was the scene of the sale of the beloved protagonist. DiCaprio accidentally injured his hand, but continued to play. A dumbfounded Quentin Tarantino decided to write improvisation in the script, found some packs of fake blood and gave the scene a more eerie flavor. Well, we are waiting for the improvisations of Leonardo DiCaprio to be taken apart in the acting studios.

Django Unchained: Watch the Movie Trailer

Robert Pattinson “Good Time”

Released – 2017

genre – drama, thriller

IMDb rating – 7.4

For many actors, the role in “Twilight” has become a stigma. It is enough to become a teen idol once, and you risk being held hostage to one image forever. This grief almost happened to Robert Pattinson. When working on the last parts of the saga, the actor admitted that he was not a special fan of her. Excessive attention to him and his personal life prompted in the future to choose independent, mainly chamber projects. One of them was the “Good Time” of the already mentioned Safdie brothers. Pattinson played a petty burglar who is trying to make a living, help his brother, or at least extricate himself from the troubles that one after another happened to him in the process of achieving these goals.

“Good Time”: Watch the Movie Trailer

Matthew McConaughey “Dallas Buyers Club”

Released – 2013

genre – drama

IMDb rating – 8.0

With a long track record Matthew McConagie there were dramatic roles. But his usual role is a beach bum, to which the actor will later return. Prior to his roles in True Detective and Interstellar, the actor played a man dying of AIDS. He finds medicines to keep him alive and decides to share them with others. So he opened the Dallas Buyers Club. Its members paid money to participate and received the necessary drugs once a week.

For this role, McConaughey lost more than 20 kilograms, played according to the Stanislavsky system, and after completing the film, he had back problems. The actor’s efforts paid off when Matthew received his first and only Oscar.

Dallas Buyers Club: Watch Movie Trailer

Tom Cruise “The Accomplice”

Released – 2004

genre – neo-noir thriller

IMDb rating – 7.5

Seeing a Mission Impossible star other than a brutal handsome guy hasn’t been easy in the past few decades. The actor has long understood where he wants to act and what characters to embody on the screens. But early in his career, Cruise regularly took risks. And “Accomplice” is the best confirmation of this.

The plot of the tape is simple. The main character needs to drive one client around the city all night. This passenger is a hitman played by Tom Cruise. A rude, but not devoid of charm, the bandit understands jazz, romanticizes his craft and tries to help the protagonist, because not every taxi driver dreamed of such a job.

We see Tom Cruise with gray hair. Stylish suit – his uniform, deep reflections – the last words of the deceased, killed by his hand.

Charismatic, cold-blooded. In a word, the same Tom Cruise, whom we are used to seeing in life, but not on the screen.

“Accomplice”: watch the movie trailer

Denzel Washington “Training Day”

Released – 2001

genre – crime drama

IMDb rating – 7.7

Denzel Washington has played only good guys all his life. And for this you do not need to study filmography under a magnifying glass. He was the good guy in Malcolm X, The Book of Eli, The Manchu Candidate, Flight, Out of Control. And if you believe that there is no limit to the roles of good guys in his career, think about it. Training Day is the wicked and best Denzel Washington we’ve seen.

The plot of the film is one big cliche. I think David Eyre, the director of Suicide Squad, who invented it, knew it himself. Therefore, if we retell you the plot, there is a big chance that you will not watch the film. But something important needs to be said.

This tape will inspire more than one generation of actors, directors and screenwriters to be honest. This is not your typical story of good cops defeating evil. This is a story about how a person who was supposed to fight crime became a part of it.

The brilliant acting performance of Washington, which for some unknown reason has not yet been entered into the textbooks, brought him the only Oscar in his career, and presented the world with a multifaceted antihero that your grandchildren will be equal to.

“Training Day”: Watch the Movie Trailer

Heath Ledger “The Dark Knight”

Released – 2008

genre – drama, thriller, film comics

IMDb rating – 9.0

Few people know, but the teen rom-com star was offered the role of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. The actor refused, but said that he dreams of playing the Joker.

There are many legends about Heath Ledger’s preparation for this role. He allegedly did not leave the hotel for months, communicated with himself and kept a diary on behalf of the Joker. This can be called true in part. Heath Ledger really plunged deeply into the subconscious of his hero. He really devoted himself completely to work. But his friends and colleagues as one assure: the actor did not lose his mind. He went to dinners with everyone, joked, talked and stayed alive. The official cause of death is probably true. Heath Ledger did not try to commit suicide. He was gone due to the mixing of sleeping pills and antidepressants. And this pharmaceutical cocktail was the last for the star.

Ledger was the first actor to receive an Oscar posthumously. And if you’re wondering why, check out The Dark Knight.

“The Dark Knight”: Watch the Movie Trailer

Jonah Hill “The Man Who Changed Everything”

Released – 2011

genre – drama, sports

IMDb rating – 7.6

The teenage comedy star is a pleasant status, but not very honorable. Especially when you know you can play better. Today, Jonah Hill is almost the embodiment of an entire generation. And his directorial debut, Mid-90s, is striking in its all-encompassing sincerity. And the actor put no less sincerity into the game in the film “The Man Who Changed Everything”.

Despite a supporting role in a duet with the all-encompassing Brad Pitt, Hill did not let the star pull the covers over himself. Without this role, we would never have seen the actor in the films of serious directors. Jonah Hill would never have played in The Wolf of Wall Street if Martin Scorsese hadn’t watched The Man Who Changed Everything. The actor so wanted to play in the director’s tape that, despite the absentee approval for the role, he agreed to the minimum amount of the fee established by the Actors Guild of the United States.

“The Man Who Changed Everything”: Watch the Trailer

Daniel Radcliffe “The Swiss Knife Man”

Released – 2016

genre – dramedy

IMDb rating – 7.0

We must admit that in the role of a corpse, any actor will go beyond his role, that’s for sure. Especially the actor known to the world for the role of the “surviving boy”. An image similar to Harry Potter is difficult to capture on screen. But it is much more difficult to get rid of it. Among the three main actors Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe has gone as far as possible. He starred in film adaptations of Bulgakov’s novels, horrors, ironic comedies, dramas. And the tape “Man – Swiss Knife” showed the best way possible – Radcliffe is capable of anything.

The plot of the film is simple, so it can be re-told without spoilers. The main character finds himself alone on a desert island. He has nothing to eat, nothing to drink, he is in despair. Once on the shore, he finds a dead body. It turns out that it helps him to survive by making a fire, giving fresh water. And most importantly: it speaks.

Radcliffe ironically stressed that this role is the best in his career. A sincere, soulful and unforgettable film that misses your viewing right now.

“The Swiss Knife Man”: Watch the Movie Trailer