5 ideas in Russian stocks: oil dividends and food tech

BCS Express experts identified the main trends and selected 5 shares of Russian companies that may be of interest in the medium term.

Power in oil

Lukoil – an attractive company against the backdrop of a rally in oil prices, as well as high expected dividend yield. In the third quarter, the average price of a barrel of Brent in rubles increased by 5.1% qoq, and at the beginning of the fourth quarter it added 10.5% qoq and is at record levels. Due to the rise in prices, the company should present strong financial results for the second half of the year and increase its dividends.

Lukoil differs from other Russian oil companies in its dividend policy – the basis for payments is the adjusted free cash flow (FCF). Due to this, the amount of payments is protected from one-time paper losses, and the dividend yield due to the 100% payout ratio exceeds the levels of competitors in the industry – in total, by the end of 2021, the dividend yield is expected to be about 10% or slightly higher.

In the medium term, while maintaining a positive situation on the energy market, the growth target for Lukoil shares can be considered the levels of 7,750-8,000 rubles.

Banking records

In the banking sector, you can pay attention to stocks VTB… In 2021, the bank’s financial results are growing, the net profit for the first half of the year increased by 4 times y / y. The improvement in financial metrics is driven by the economic recovery after COVID-19, as well as a strong decline in bookings this year. In addition, banks, as a rule, feel good about the growth phase of interest rates, which is now observed in Russia.

The third quarter also promises to be strong for the bank, but the growth rate of key indicators should slow down due to the restoration of the 2020 base. According to management forecasts, VTB’s net profit for the current year will reach a record level of 295 billion rubles. Within the framework of the current dividend principles, this implies a dividend yield of about 11% – higher than both the representatives of the banking sector and the market average.

Positive prospects allow us to expect a rise in shares in the coming months with medium-term targets in the region of 0.06-0.0625 rubles.

Project in favor of ESG

Against the backdrop of a rally in oil prices, securities are also interesting Rosneft… The company is the largest oil producer in Russia and benefits significantly from price increases and production cuts under the OPEC + agreement.

In addition, the implementation of the major Vostok Oil project is a strong investment attractiveness factor in Rosneft’s case. Its resource base is 6.2 billion tons of high-quality, low-sulfur oil with a minimum carbon footprint, which is especially important in the context of the growing relevance of the ESG agenda.

The company is now attracting investors for the implementation of the project, which, as part of the sale of shares, is estimated at about 70 billion euros with the capitalization of Rosneft itself at 81.8 billion euros. Vostok Oil is a long-term driver in Rosneft shares, but already now it is gradually being included in the price of securities.

In the medium term, the dynamics of shares will strongly depend on the situation on the oil market, but if we assume that prices remain near current levels, then Rosneft shares may rise. Landmarks: 700-750 rubles.

Foodtech and fintech

Stock Yandex – a stake on further growth and development of business, including such areas as foodtech, taxi, e-commerce, and more recently fintech.

At the end of the second quarter, the company’s revenue doubled to 81.4 billion rubles. The strong growth was partly due to the low base in 2Q 2020. At the same time, Yandex.Market gave a noticeable impetus to the acceleration of revenue growth – the revenue growth rate was 22.8% YoY, the segment results accounted for 10.8% of the group’s consolidated revenue. After a strong Q2, the financial results were revised up.

At the moment, Yandex.Market is showing losses due to its relatively small scale, however, as the development and increase in trade turnover, the direction should go into profit – a similar situation was with the taxi segment.

Given the growth prospects, the company’s shares look interesting in the medium and long term, especially after the drawdown of recent weeks. On the horizon of the coming months, we assume a return to 6,000 rubles. and climb higher.

The coal is getting higher

Raspadskaya Is one of the brightest beneficiaries of the rise in coal prices. Now the cost of raw materials on the Dalian Commodity Exchange in China is at record levels and exceeds $ 600 per ton. The strong rise in prices was due to China’s refusal to import coal from Australia, tightening environmental measures, problems with imports due to quarantine restrictions in connection with COVID-19. The situation is further aggravated by the overall rally for energy resources: oil, gas.

The commodity deficit in China may persist in the IV quarter, which will push coal prices upward. Due to this, the financial indicators of Raspadskaya are expected to grow, which, against the background of the new dividend policy, should lead to an increase in dividends.

Despite the explosive growth of securities in recent months, they still cannot be called expensive, given the rally in coal prices, expectations of a spin-off from Evraz, a new dividend policy and the purchase of Yuzhkuzbassugol. In the medium term, while maintaining the conjuncture, the paper may rise to 520-550 rubles.

