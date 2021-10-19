A girl suspected of killing a girl near Vologda was found on a train :: Society :: RBC

The child’s body was found on October 18 during a search in the suspect’s apartment, the woman was detained on the same day. According to the Investigative Committee, a resident of Vologda on October 16 met the child on the street and, having gained confidence, brought him to her apartment. There she killed the girl and left the area. The door to the apartment was opened with the help of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Investigative Committee indicated.

As a law enforcement source clarified to RIA Novosti, the suspect should be brought for interrogation from Karelia, but the matter is complicated by her health condition. “The woman is in an acute mental state. Most likely, it will be stabilized at the hospital in Vologda, ”he said. The suspect is in a medical facility in Belomorsk, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Olga Smirnova, Ombudsman for the Rights of the Child in the Vologda Oblast, clarified that the girl, who was previously suspected of murdering, was deprived of parental rights in relation to her two children. According to her, the family of the deceased girl was dysfunctional, she has a brother who was removed from the family.

Online Vologda reported that a 40-year-old woman who was registered at a neuropsychiatric dispensary, in addition to the deceased girl, took another minor to her apartment that day, but later released her. According to the publication, it was the child who helped the investigators to find the trail of the criminal.