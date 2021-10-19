https://ria.ru/20211019/iznasilovanie-1755232369.html

A man suspected of raping two girls was detained in Tatarstan

A man suspected of raping two girls was detained in Tatarstan – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

A man suspected of raping two girls was detained in Tatarstan

Police detained a 46-year-old resident of Nizhnekamsk suspected of sexual assault against two seven-year-old girls … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T15: 57

2021-10-19T15: 57

2021-10-19T16: 49

incidents

Nizhnekamsk

Republic of Tatarstan (Tatarstan)

investigative committee of russia (ck rf)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755234718_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6069cebde375160f07294463d6cbe931.jpg

KAZAN, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Police detained a 46-year-old resident of Nizhnekamsk, suspected of violent acts of a sexual nature against two seven-year-old girls, according to the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia in Tatarstan. alcoholic intoxication, committed violent acts of a sexual nature against two seven-year-old girls, “the message says. The girls told their parents about the incident, who turned to law enforcement agencies. On this fact, a criminal case was initiated under the article “Violent acts of a sexual nature against a person under the age of fourteen.” A 46-year-old resident of Nizhnekamsk was detained, the suspect refused to testify. In the near future, the investigation will apply to the court with a petition for his arrest.

https://ria.ru/20211015/zaderzhanie-1754736091.html

Nizhnekamsk

Republic of Tatarstan (Tatarstan)

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

A man chased two girls in a playground in Nizhnekamsk. Security camera footage In Nizhnekamsk, police detained a 45-year-old man who molested seven-year-old girls on a playground. The incident took place on October 16. Eyewitnesses reported the man’s suspicious behavior to the police. Criminal case initiated 2021-10-19T15: 57 true PT0M24S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755234718_480-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b6bcfc99b5d865be3a7378319210e011.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, nizhnekamsk, republic of tatarstan (tatarstan), the investigative committee of russia (rf), russia