Changing the principles of world politics has long been a talk of the town. The old order of things is no longer regarded as something unshakable. On October 18, 2021, it became known about the death of a person who contributed to the treasure to destroy the foundations.

“We’ve lost a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather and great American”

First black US Secretary of State Colin Powell died from complications caused by COVID-19. Powell’s death is reported by CNN, citing a statement from family members of the deceased.

“General Colin L. Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid-19,” the family said. “We have lost a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather and great American.” …

Colin Powell was 84 years old. He entered the history of world politics forever as a “man with a test tube.” His whole bright and eventful life could not overshadow one day on February 5, 2003, when he addressed the UN with accusations against Iraq.

Colin Luther Powell was born on April 5, 1937 in Harlem to Jamaican immigrants. His mother worked as a dressmaker, his father sold clothes. When the boy was 4 years old, his parents, having achieved some success, changed Harlem to the South Bronx.

From his youth, Colin raved about the army, dreamed of how he would lead soldiers into victorious battles. The first step towards fulfilling the dream was participating in a sponsorship program, according to which it was possible to receive a small scholarship to study military affairs while studying at New York City College.

Born to serve

Military instructors noted that Cadet Powell seemed to be born for the army. He passed any tests with excellent marks and soon became an instructor and commander of a training battalion himself.

Then he passed the Ranger School and airborne training, after Powell was sent to serve in one of the American units stationed in Germany.

Under the contract, Powell could quit after three years of service, but he didn’t even think about that. In 1962, he began his first trip to Vietnam – he worked as a military adviser in one of the units of the army of the pro-American government of South Vietnam.

Powell was one of those who did not experience the disappointment of the Vietnam campaign, but, on the contrary, believed that the fight for American influence around the world should be even more stubborn.

In the 1970s, Powell, who graduated from university, settled at the Pentagon, gradually climbing up the career ladder. In 1979 he received his first general rank.

Colin Powell with wife Alma March 7, 1991 Photo: Reuters

Winner’s face

In 1983, Powell, finally settling among the American political beau monde, became Assistant Secretary of Defense Kaspar Weinberger… In 1986 he was appointed Deputy Director of the National Security Council, and in November 1987 President Ronald Reagan appointed him to the post of National Security Advisor.

In August 1989 a new US President George W. Bush nominated Powell to the post of chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As the first black in this position, the general became the face of victorious American operations – the invasion of Panama in 1990 and the war in Iraq in 1991.

The Soviet Union and the European Socialist Bloc were ordered to live long, and Powell personified the American army as part of the Cold War triumph.

Powell, extremely popular in America in the wake of the onset of euphoria, was predicted to become the new president, but the general announced that he had no such ambitions.

Anthrax controversy at the UN

Nevertheless, having retired from the army, he nevertheless ended up in big politics – President George W. Bush made him US Secretary of State.

The second of the Bushes in the presidential chair was worn with the idea of ​​the final elimination of the regime Saddam Hussein in Iraq. However, the international community saw no reason for this, and Secretary of State Powell was to play a key role in persuasion.

On February 5, 2003, Powell spoke at a special meeting of the UN Security Council, providing evidence that Iraq is hiding weapons of mass destruction from international inspectors. To prove his point, the Secretary of State showed a test tube of white powder from the UN rostrum, claiming that it contained a sample of weapons of mass destruction produced at these factories.

The reception was effective, but immediately raised a lot of questions. How did Powell smuggle the poison vial into the UN guarded building? Was he putting diplomats at risk?

Subsequently, it was said that there were no “anthrax” disputes in the test tube, and everything Powell demonstrated turned out to be just a kind of political show.

The truth was that in reality the Iraqi authorities did not hide any stocks of weapons of mass destruction. The reason for the aggression was far-fetched, which the US Secretary of State had to admit a year later.

“The sources were inaccurate and incorrect”

In a spring 2004 interview with NBC, Colin Powell said: “When I gave my report in February 2003, I relied on the very best information the CIA gave me. We have studied it thoroughly and reviewed the data sources for mobile WMD laboratories based on trucks and trains. Unfortunately, over time it turned out that the sources were inaccurate and incorrect, and in some cases they were deliberately misleading. I am deeply disappointed with this and regret it. “

But the lie was not a mistake, it became a system. The American Center for Civic Responsibility, together with the Foundation for the Independence of Journalism, conducted a study, during which it was estimated that from September 2001 to September 2003, the US leadership made 935 statements on Iraq that were untrue. In particular, President Bush made 259 false statements (231 about Saddam’s weapons of mass destruction, 28 about Iraqi ties with terrorists), and Secretary Powell made 254 statements.

… and business lives on

The UN Security Council did not agree to the use of military force, so the invasion of the Americans and their allies was a deliberate violation of the UN Charter.

Powell found himself the face of the American campaign to destroy international law, and the famous test tube simply became the clearest illustration of what was happening.

At the end of George W. Bush’s first term as president, Powell announced his resignation as head of the United States’ foreign policy.

Who replaced him Condoleezza Rice was not more honest and decent than a retired general, but Colin Powell was given the role of, if you will, a “visual aid” on the new American foreign policy, in which public lying in the most cynical form became the norm.

“The man with the test tube” left the mortal world, but the style he has embodied is still in use.