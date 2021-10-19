A military sailboat crashed into a bridge in Ecuador and drowned a tug

The pearl of the Brazilian navy – the sailing ship Cisne Branco (“White Swan”) belonging to the country’s Navy – got into an unpleasant situation in Ecuador. The ship crashed into a pedestrian bridge over the Guayas River, and then “sank” a tug that came to its aid, according to Globo.

Launched in 1998 to commemorate 500 years since the discovery of modern Brazil by Europeans, the sailboat was supposed to cross the river on Monday, but its current was too strong after recent rains, as a result of the ship began to be attributed to the bridge leading to Santai Island … The footage shows how the ship heels heavily and almost completely goes under the bridge span.

Two tugboats of the Ecuadorian fleet came to his aid, but one of them himself went to the bottom when he tried to pull the sailboat out of the trap. None of the crew members were injured, they all left the board on their own.

Currently, the sailboat, which left Rio de Janeiro on August 10, is awaiting admission to the local harbor, where it will stand up for repairs. How long it will last remains unknown, but it is already clear that the crew will have to adjust the timing of the planned four and a half month trip in order to advertise the sailing regatta Velas Latinoam? Rica 2022, timed to coincide with the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s independence.