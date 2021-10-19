A more contagious variation of the delta covid strain has begun to spread in the UK

In the UK, a variation of the coronavirus AY.4.2 has begun to spread, which can be 10-15% more infectious than the delta strain. This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to the scientist of the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge, Jeffrey Barrett and the director of the Institute of Genetics at the University of London, Francois Ballou.

Ballou argues that AY.4.2 may be the most contagious variation of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. However, he notes that it has spread only in the UK. “I would not rule out that its spread is a random demographic event,” the scientist said.

The FT notes that the new variation already accounts for nearly 10% of all coronavirus cases in the UK.

Ballou said the strain could be promoted to “under surveillance,” after which it would be named in the form of a letter in the Greek alphabet.

Barrett noted that although the variation is more infectious than the delta strain, the increase in detected cases of coronavirus in the UK is not associated with its spread, but with disregard for security measures in the country.

Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, believes that the new variation will not increase the prevalence of coronavirus as much as the “British” alpha strain and “Indian” delta did.

On October 18, more than 49 thousand cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the UK. This is the highest figure since mid-July this year.

