A new breakthrough in the career of Nicolas Cage

The 57-year-old actor will star in a western for the first time in his life.

Unbelievable but true: Nicolas Cage will play in a western for the first time. It would seem that on his acting path, he took part in all possible projects! But no, until now this peak has remained unconquered. One of his last films, “Prisoners of the Land of Ghosts”, played on a typical Western setting – a small town with a saloon and a bank, women in fluffy dresses, stern men in raincoats and hats … However, Nicholas will touch the genre in its pure form only now.

Cage’s new film is titled The Old Way. The old way? Old methods? Previous orders? In general, already at the title level, the picture promises something old-fashioned and traditional, in the spirit of classic westerns. Although, taking into account the specifics of Cage’s recent roles, there will certainly be a zest here. The hero of Nicholas is the former shooter Colton Briggs, who hung a revolver on a nail, opened a shop and lived a quiet life of a peaceful family man. One day trouble comes to Briggs’ house: bandits kill his wife. They clearly do not know that it is better not to mess with Cage. But this time he will not be the only one to take revenge on the villains. And in the company of his 12-year-old daughter.

“I have been acting in films for 43 years, but only now I was invited to take part in a film of such an important and legendary genre, – says Cage. – I was born and raised in the West, so something like this should have happened long ago. I’m 57 and I’m discovering new acting horizons – it’s really inspiring. “

The film’s directorial chair will be taken by Brett Donoha, creator of the plain-looking thrillers Silent Motel and Act of Revenge, for whom The old way could be a major breakthrough. Interestingly, this picture is not the only Western in Cage’s plans. Also, the actor will star in the film “Butcher’s Crossing” from director Gabe Polsky (“Red Army”), where he got the role of a buffalo hunter from XIX century.