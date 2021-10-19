A new film with Kristen Stewart is released

February 25, 2020 12:30 PM

On February 27, the historical thriller “Against All Enemies: The Story of Jean Seberg” is released in Ukrainian cinemas. The tape is based on real events and was filmed by Australian director Benedict Andrews.





According to the plot of the film, the action takes place in the sixties of the twentieth century. Actress Jean Seberg returns to Los Angeles after starring in French motion pictures. At the height of his career, Jean begins to advocate for the rights of African Americans and American indigenous peoples. She starts an affair with the leader of the Black Panthers party, which arouses the interest of the special services. Surveillance by FBI agents and provocations can negatively affect the career of an actress and morally destroy it, putting Seberg’s life at gunpoint.









The main role in the film was played by Kristen Stewart, who is known for her participation in both mainstream projects (“Twilight”) and independent projects (“On the Road”, “Personal Shopper”). In 2010, she was honored with a special BAFTA Rising Star award, and in 2015, Stewart became the first female actress in the country’s history to receive the French César. Now she also took up directing. The biographical thriller features actors Anthony Mackie and Jack O’Connell.

“In this story we are faced with an example of government oversight for political purposes. Fifty years later, Jean’s story directly reflects our current reality: the overwhelming racism of American politics, the problem of separating truth from lies in the era of so-called fake news and total surveillance by intelligence agencies. I was not in the least interested in making a conventional biopic about Jean’s life, and I didn’t want to feel nostalgic for the 1960s. I wanted to get to know Jean Seberg better and find out what happened to her during those years, ”commented director Benedict Andrews.





The world premiere of the film took place as part of the out-of-competition program of the Venice Film Festival. In Ukraine, the film is presented by the distributor ArthouseTraffic.





Photo: imdb.com

