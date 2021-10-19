https://ria.ru/20211019/obse-1755262710.html

A sign “Blind pedestrians” was installed at the hotel with the OSCE staff in Donetsk

DONETSK, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Activists protesting in Donetsk near the hotel, where the OSCE representatives are accommodated, installed a new version of the road sign “blind pedestrians”, which expressed their attitude to the work of the organization, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. The protest rally near the hotel in Donetsk has been taking place since October 14. Those present express dissatisfaction with the actions of the observers at the time of the arrest of a representative of the LPR in the JCCC by the Ukrainian security forces. After a while, the OSCE staff held a number of meetings with representatives of the JCCC and the plenipotentiary of the DPR at the talks, Natalya Nikonorova. Near the hotel building, where the protest rally is taking place, activists have installed a sign with the image of black round glasses, under which the name of the organization is located – “OSCE”. The composition is a hybrid of the “blind pedestrians” sign and the logo of the observation mission. As the protesters explained, by doing so they spoke about the “quality of the work of the observers.” Last Wednesday, the LPR said that Ukrainian saboteurs, during the work agreed with Kiev on the withdrawal area near the city of Zolote in Donbass, captured the representative of Luhansk in the Central Central Control Commission, Andrey Kosyak … In Kiev, they claim that an employee of the department was detained because he was conducting reconnaissance of the positions of the Ukrainian security forces. The LPR denied this information. The People’s Police of the LPR accused the special services of Ukraine of torture and the use of psychotropic substances during the interrogation of a representative of the LPR, and the OSCE SMM – of inaction on the issue of his release. The LPR representative office in the JCCC ceased all contacts with Kiev, and also revoked all security guarantees previously given for work at the contact line, and restricted the movement of patrols along a number of routes.

Donetsk People’s Republic

Luhansk People’s Republic

news

ru-RU

