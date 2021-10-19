https://ria.ru/20211019/shkolnik-1755235603.html

A student who shot at a school near Perm was sent for a psyche examination

A student who shot at a school near Perm was sent for a psyche examination – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

A student who shot at a school near Perm was sent for a psyche examination

Doctors will check the sixth grader who started the shooting at a school near Perm, the regional SK said. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T16: 13

2021-10-19T16: 13

2021-10-19T17: 39

incidents

Permian

Oktyabrsky district

investigative committee of russia (ck rf)

Federal Service of the National Guard of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardia)

Russia

shooting in the Perm school

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755236237_0-0:1313:738_1920x0_80_0_0_ce89d5a61ee2473617f35386581325a8.jpg

PERM, 19 October – RIA Novosti. Doctors will check the sixth grader who started the shooting at a school near Perm, the regional SK reported. “The teenager & lt; …” The incident took place on Monday morning in the village of Sars: the boy fired a shot at the wall and ceiling, after which the director persuaded him to give up the weapon. Then he was detained. One student suffered, he had bruises. During the interrogation, the child said that he had no intention of killing. What pushed him to such an act is not known. Yesterday, one of the students told RIA Novosti that a sixth grader was being bullied: some teased him because of his last name, perhaps he wanted revenge. At the same time, the interlocutor of the agency added that the boy was calm and non-aggressive. Later, a friend and parents confirmed this version. The first one spoke about the conflict with a classmate. The mother called her son “home” and also remembered that he complained about the persecution by the girl – “you can’t beat her, you can’t do anything, but she can do anything.” The school director also described the child as a calm and diligent student. Investigative Committee opened criminal cases on negligence and provision of services that did not meet security requirements. Forensic ballistic, medical, genotyposcopic and computer examinations were assigned. Permits for the purchase of weapons stored at the place of residence of the teenager were seized and studied, officers of the local Rosgvardia were interrogated. In addition, investigators check the documentation for the protection of the educational institution. On Monday, the Oktyabrskiy Shield security company said that the child had brought weapons to school before the guard’s shift began. As RIA Novosti experts told RIA Novosti, they could not bring the shooter himself to criminal responsibility, since he is not yet 14 years old; at the same time, it is possible that he will be placed in a closed educational institution, as well as put on record with the commission on juvenile affairs. Parents can be punished (administrative or criminal).

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211018/strelba-1755016838.html

https://ria.ru/20210920/strelba-1750947637.html

Permian

Oktyabrsky district

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

The director of a school near Perm spoke about the shooting The sixth grader who started the shooting at a school near Perm was calm and did a good job, the director said. 2021-10-19T16: 13 true PT0M44S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755236237_98 0:1082:738_1920x0_80_0_0_efd9940b80ceb751a0bc2aba603bab20.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, perm, oktyabrskiy district, the investigative committee of russia (sk rf), federal service of the national guard of the rf (rossgvardia), russia, shooting in the perm school