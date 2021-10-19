https://ria.ru/20211019/mandariny-1755136298.html

Abkhaz biologist told how to choose delicious tangerines

SUKHUM, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The tangerines should be orange or yellow-orange in color, with a little green, the early harvest has a smoother peel, and the tangerines themselves are dense, Dmitry Sabekia, head of the citrus crops department of the Institute of Agriculture of the Academy of Sciences of Abkhazia, told RIA Novosti. The specialist noted that Abkhaz tangerines are not processed no chemicals and waxed for commercial quality. “External qualities do not always give out the contents of the fruit. It happens that the mandarin is outwardly beautiful, shiny, but not very good in taste. Abkhaz tangerines, on the contrary, seem to be ordinary outwardly, but the taste is rich, sweet and sour,” he said. Also Sabekia. pointed out one feature that has appeared recently – the sale of citrus fruits with twigs, which “are an indicator of freshness.” “Previously, Abkhaz citrus fruits were sold without branches. Now we are faced with this in the market, and Chinese citrus fruits have started selling with branches. wider and pointed, and in the Chinese – narrow, slightly oblong, “he stressed. According to him, about 120 varieties of citrus grow in Abkhazia, which are emphasized in breeding. The main industrial variety of tangerines in the republic – unshiu – is a species of woody plants from the citrus genus, brought to Abkhazia in 1894.

