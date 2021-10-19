Acala Launches Liquid Crowdloan DOT (lcDOT) To Unlock Liquidity Of Crowdloan Members | Blockchain24

Acala, the Ethereum DeFi-compatible and Polkadot liquidity hub, has launched the Liquid Crowdloan DOT (lcDOT) ahead of the upcoming crowdloan event. lcDOT joins Acala’s suite of derivative products, including the recently released KSM Liquid Staking (LKSM) product, now available on Karura, as well as DOT Liquid Staking (LDOT), which will launch on Acala.

In preparation for the parachain auctions, teams like Acala will receive DOT contributions in the form of a crowdloan model that invites supporters to leverage each team’s bid to connect to the Polkadot relay network. By directly contributing to the crowdloan, a member can not only support the parachain’s path to launch, but can also claim various awards offered at each team’s crowdloan event. However, supporters must also agree to a two-year freeze on their DOT assets, as any DOT contributed is locked in the Polkadot contract and never affected by the parachain teams.

While it is clear that the Polkadot community is keen to support parachain teams with crowdloans, a common problem is the long-term blocking of their DOTs. However, the Acala team has a solution.

Liquid Crowdloan DOT (lcDOT)

Acala has introduced the Liquid Crowdloan DOT (lcDOT), a derivative that allows crowdloan members to remain liquid while contributing. lcDOT is a liquidity unlock token representing their DOT contribution to Acala Crowdloan, so members can use it on Acala’s DeFi protocols. Now, instead of losing access to basic DOT liquidity for 2 years, lcDOT holders will be able to secure a self-serviced loan in aUSD stablecoins or trade DEX AMM on the Acala network without trust.

Moreover, the product will be available to future parachain teams who will be offering them during their crowdloan events at Polkadot and Kusama.

How it works?

Acala Crowdloan will now offer two options for DOT participation in the chain: direct participation through the Crowdloan module with a two-year lock, or participation through Acala’s Liquid Crowdloan repository. With lcDOT, users will follow a simple process to get involved in a crowdloan while still being able to access their liquidity. The script looks like this:

Contribute DOT in the Liquid Crowdloan Vault operated by Acala. Get Acala Tokens (ACA), your share of the network. The more DOT you block, the higher the rewards will be. Get Liquid Crowdloan DOT (lcDOT), a liquid token representing your locked DOT. Use lcDOT in DeFi… lcDOT allows you to access the underlying liquidity of the DOT. Exchange, use as collateral for issuing aUSD and much more. Redeem Basic DOTlocked in Acala Crowdloan with its lcDOT tokens.

Trustless model

Since Acala is not yet working for Polkadot, this product must go through a series of development stages to become completely trustless.

At first, the Acala Liquid Crowdloan vault (technically called a “proxy account”) will initially be controlled by the Acala Foundation’s multi-signature wallet, so there will be a temporary trust component. This repository will then contribute the DOT to the Acala Crowdloan, which is securely held by the Polkadot relay chain itself (not touched by any person or team). Once the Acala parachain is up and running (and the team has verified that cross consensus messaging (XCM) is working), ownership of the repository will be transferred from the multi-signature repository to the Acala parachain account, a completely trustless account managed by the Acala system through new management. Then, after 2 years, lcDOT can be used to buy back the original DOT crowdloan from the Acala parachain account. Technically speaking, Acala will have a “Liquid Crowdloan module” to facilitate this process, and lcDOT will be burned when exchanged for DOT.

View lcDOT review

Co-founder of Acala Betty Chen recently reviewed the Liquid Crowdloan DOT on a teleconference call in front of Acala Crowdloan. Find out more here:

Get ready for the Acala Crowdloan

While the date for the Polkadot crowdloan has yet to be announced, the Acala team is gearing up to launch the Acala Crowdloan as their goal is to win the first slot on Polkadot. The launch of Acala will bring Ethereum-compatible DeFi platform to Polkadot, as well as core products that will serve Acala’s developers, users, and any parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem. These products include Acala Dollar Decentralized Stablecoin (aUSD), Acala Swap Decentralized Exchange, and DOT Liquid Staking.

Anyone can contribute to Acala Crowdloan to earn a pre-launch network share. Simply block DOT in the crowdsale (either directly or using lcDOT to stay liquid) and then you will receive ACA cryptocurrency for your contribution. Then, after two years, all original DOT contributions will be automatically refunded to members; hence the name “crowdloan”. Sign up for updates and start completing Acala Crowdloan quests to earn an additional 7% in the form of crypto bonuses and free NFT.

New to Crowd Loans? Find out more from the explanations Dan Reesera, Vice President of Development Acala:

What is Acala?

Acala (ACA) is a versatile decentralized financial network offering a blockchain platform secured by Polkadot (DOT) as well as a suite of cross-chain financial applications that allow users to trade, issue self-serviced loans, become liquidity providers, access derivatives for staking and earn high APYs on your digital assets. The network is scalable, Ethereum compatible, and optimized for DeFi.

Acala was founded in October 2019 and has received five Web3 Foundation grants today, is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Pantera Capital, Polychain Capital, TQ Ventures, Arrington Capital and other leading firms, and has a distributed team across New Zealand, China, Europe, South America and the USA.