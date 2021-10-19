Actress Nicole Kidman was not allowed to self-isolate in Hong Kong. Local residents are outraged | Hromadske television

Reported by Reuters.

According to the rules, both local and foreigners after arriving from abroad in Hong Kong must go to self-isolation in a special hotel. The isolation lasts from 7 to 21 days, depending on which country you came from. The rule also applies to those vaccinated against coronavirus.

Locals complain that due to such conditions, many people cannot travel abroad and meet with relatives, or vice versa. But the 54-year-old actress was released from quarantine.

A week ago, Kidman was spotted in the store and on the set of the new Amazon series, Expats, despite the fact that she should be in quarantine at the time. Although the city authorities did not mention the actress directly, they said that foreign film crews were allowed not to go into self-isolation in connection with performing professional work.

On social media, people complain that an Australian actress can freely enter Hong Kong, while locals do not. Kidman did not comment on the situation.

Australia, where the actress comes from and where she has an apartment, is suffering from the spread of the Delta coronavirus strain. On August 19, the country reported 754 new cases of the disease, the most since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The previous record was 738 cases on August 5, 2020.

Hong Kong ranks Australia as a medium-risk country. This means that all visitors (even vaccinated ones) must spend 14 days in a quarantine hotel. According to Reuters, when Kidman arrived in Hong Kong, the rules were not so strict, but she would still have to spend at least 7 days in quarantine.