https://ria.ru/20211019/bilety-1755128453.html

Aeroflot resumes selling subsidized tickets for residents of the Far Eastern Federal District

Aeroflot resumes sale of subsidized tickets for residents of the Far Eastern Federal District – Russia news today

Aeroflot resumes selling subsidized tickets for residents of the Far Eastern Federal District

Aeroflot has resumed the sale of subsidized tickets for residents of the Far East, the Far East branch of the carrier said on Tuesday. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T01: 51

2021-10-19T01: 51

2021-10-19T01: 51

tourism

economy

Khabarovsk

Moscow

aeroflot

routes – tourism

airlines

tourism

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/11/1746035840_0:102:3071:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_f956819611ddee1137446aaf58c5fac5.jpg

VLADIVOSTOK, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Aeroflot has resumed the sale of subsidized tickets for residents of the Far East, the Far East branch of the carrier said on Tuesday. Subsidized flights are carried out within the framework of a government decree of March 2, 2018. All residents of the Far Eastern Federal District who have permanent registration in the region can buy tickets at a subsidized rate. Tariffs are valid for direct flights of Aeroflot airlines in economy class from Vladivostok, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Khabarovsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Magadan to Moscow and back. Last week it was reported that the Russian government allocated another 349.6 million rubles to subsidize air travel for beneficiaries from the territory of the Far Eastern Federal District.

https://ria.ru/20211011/aviaperevozki-1753993695.html

Khabarovsk

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/11/1746035840_0-0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49043192819ef88e38af8589b5ac5285.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, khabarovsk, moscow, aeroflot, routes – tourism, airlines, tourism, russia