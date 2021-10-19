https://ria.ru/20211019/bilety-1755128453.html
Aeroflot resumes selling subsidized tickets for residents of the Far Eastern Federal District
Aeroflot has resumed the sale of subsidized tickets for residents of the Far East
VLADIVOSTOK, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Aeroflot has resumed the sale of subsidized tickets for residents of the Far East, the Far East branch of the carrier said on Tuesday. Subsidized flights are carried out within the framework of a government decree of March 2, 2018. All residents of the Far Eastern Federal District who have permanent registration in the region can buy tickets at a subsidized rate. Tariffs are valid for direct flights of Aeroflot airlines in economy class from Vladivostok, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Khabarovsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Magadan to Moscow and back. Last week it was reported that the Russian government allocated another 349.6 million rubles to subsidize air travel for beneficiaries from the territory of the Far Eastern Federal District.
2021
