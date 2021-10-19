Aeroflot resumes selling subsidized tickets to the Far East :: Business :: RBC

Photo: Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg



Aeroflot has again started selling tickets for subsidized flights to the Far East, the airline said on its website.

Aeroflot resumed ticket sales under the subsidized transportation program for residents of the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD). The government has allocated additional funds for these purposes, which will increase the volume of preferential passenger transportation, ”the statement says.

The airline notes that the price of a one-way ticket for an adult, including all taxes and fees, is 7650 rubles, for a child from two to 12 years old – 5740 rubles. Tickets are available to all residents of the Far Eastern Federal District who have permanent registration in the region. To buy a travel document, you must provide a passport with registration in one of the regions of the Far East or a birth certificate and registration if the citizen is a minor.

Reduced fares are valid for direct economy class flights from Vladivostok, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Khabarovsk and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk to Moscow and back.