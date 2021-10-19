Affleck to star in new thriller “King of Thrash” by Robert Rodriguez

“The Hypnotic” will immerse the audience in the intricacies of the life of a detective investigating a government conspiracy.

Robert Rodriguez announced his new work, stating that the production of “Hypnotic” will start in six weeks, as well as revealing some of the film’s stellar cast. Ben Affleck will be joined by Alice Braga (I Am Legend, New Mutants, Suicide Squad 2021), and Max Borenstein, who directed Godzilla vs. Kong, will co-write with Rodriguez.

The plot of “Hypnotic” tells about a single father who must find his daughter and, along the way, find out how she is connected with a secret government program. The director has already called his picture “a Hitchcock thriller on steroids.”

For Robert Rodriguez, this will be the fourth project on which the generally recognized “king of thrash” is working in 2021. In addition to the Disney series The Book of Boba Fett, the premiere and musical documentary Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is just around the corner.

In addition, Rodriguez recently took over filming the sequel to last year’s We Can Be the Hero, which made a splash on Netflix.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alexey Pletkin