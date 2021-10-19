https://ria.ru/20211019/ukraina-1755155920.html
Afghan veterans at a rally in Kiev conveyed demands to Zelensky’s office
Afghan veterans at a rally in Kiev passed their demands to Zelensky’s office – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021
Afghan veterans at a rally in Kiev conveyed demands to Zelensky’s office
Participants of a number of Ukrainian veteran organizations, including Afghans, who rallied in defense of their rights near the office of the President of Ukraine in Kiev, told RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021
2021-10-19T10: 49
2021-10-19T10: 49
2021-10-19T10: 49
in the world
Kiev
Afghanistan
Vladimir Zelensky
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755148786_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3f1baf34ce560d9810eb752d1ebe94.jpg
KIEV, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Participants of a number of Ukrainian veteran organizations, including Afghans, who rallied in defense of their rights near the office of the President of Ukraine in Kiev, conveyed their demands to a representative of the presidential office, RIA Novosti reports. near the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. During the action, a representative of Zelensky’s office came out to the participants. The protesters gave him their demands in writing. In particular, they demand to ensure their social protection, as well as a personal meeting with the president. At the same time, the protesters demand to remove from the Verkhovna Rada a number of bills that limit social protection of war veterans and servicemen, introduce state health insurance for veterans and provide them with housing. , as well as the Ministry of Veterans Affairs. After that, the rally ended, its participants dispersed. The situation in the government quarter in the center of Kiev is calm.
https://ria.ru/20211014/ukraina-1754554906.html
Kiev
Afghanistan
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
A picket of Afghan veterans near Zelensky’s office in Kiev
In Kiev, Afghan veterans came out to picket Zelensky’s office. They demand the preservation of social guarantees and medical care.
2021-10-19T10: 49
true
PT0M52S
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755148786_381-0:1821:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_369828fb119d8bc9dd7950880cbef2db.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, kiev, afghanistan, vladimir zelensky, the verkhovna rada of ukraine
Afghan veterans at a rally in Kiev conveyed demands to Zelensky’s office