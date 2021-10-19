https://ria.ru/20211019/ukraina-1755155920.html

Afghan veterans at a rally in Kiev conveyed demands to Zelensky's office

Kiev

Afghanistan

Vladimir Zelensky

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

KIEV, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Participants of a number of Ukrainian veteran organizations, including Afghans, who rallied in defense of their rights near the office of the President of Ukraine in Kiev, conveyed their demands to a representative of the presidential office, RIA Novosti reports. near the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. During the action, a representative of Zelensky's office came out to the participants. The protesters gave him their demands in writing. In particular, they demand to ensure their social protection, as well as a personal meeting with the president. At the same time, the protesters demand to remove from the Verkhovna Rada a number of bills that limit social protection of war veterans and servicemen, introduce state health insurance for veterans and provide them with housing. , as well as the Ministry of Veterans Affairs. After that, the rally ended, its participants dispersed. The situation in the government quarter in the center of Kiev is calm.

