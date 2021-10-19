Afghans told the truth about their regime ahead of Taliban visit to Moscow

On the eve of the upcoming event, we contacted Afghans who speak Russian, who told us what is happening in their country.

Syed is a graduate of a Russian university. Until recently, the young man lived in Kabul. Now he has moved to his parents, to the province in the north of Afghanistan.

– Has anything changed in the country lately?

– If it has changed, then only for the worse. Food and gasoline prices rose 2-3 times. Winter will begin soon, so let’s go around the world. If earlier we paid for 1 cubic meter. meters of gas 35 afghanis, but now the price has soared to 100 afghanis.

– Did people go to work?

– Some went out. True, no one is paid a salary, and the working day lasts until lunchtime. My brother used to work at the Ministry of Education. Now I have returned to the department. Until lunchtime, he just sits in the office, says to do nothing there. His boss is the Taliban, he hardly understands what needs to be done. And this is the situation for all employees of different departments – they came, served until noon and left.

– Why go to work if you don’t get paid for it?

– Sitting at home is already unbearable. In addition, the Taliban announced that if the employee does not come to work, he will be dismissed from his post and will not be given a chance to return. And so people hope that in a month or two they will start paying at least something. After all, the international community has promised to organize assistance if the Taliban government organizes jobs and gives wages to workers. But the Taliban are not able to organize the work process for the people, they do not understand who held what positions, who was paid how much.

– What do people live on?

– In the provinces, many are engaged in agriculture. For example, my father is a school teacher, now he is out of work, his savings ran out long ago, but we kept cattle. Now we have sold the cattle to buy rice, oil and other products. Someone grows potatoes and onions for sale. The people began to save a lot. People can no longer afford to eat three meals a day. We are limited to one meal. People also sell valuable things, equipment, furniture in order to somehow survive. Everyone lives with the hope that the situation will change.

– Did rich people stay in the country?

– The rich almost all left. Those who stayed buy equipment at a low price, so that later, someday, they can sell it at a higher price. For example, now a refrigerator that costs 20-30 thousand afghanis can be purchased from hands for 5 thousand.

– There are no fewer Talibans on the street?

– I live far from Kabul, we have few Taliban. Several people are guarding state institutions, about ten people are standing at the entrance to the city, checking who is leaving, who is arriving.

– Do they terrorize you, do they expel people from their homes?

– People are not kicked out, but some residents are being watched, especially those who once held high positions such as judges and prosecutors.

– Besides the fact that they are guarding the city, are they not doing anything else?

– Nothing else. The Taliban are not at all adapted to living conditions. For example, about 10 people are sitting near the entrance to the city. So they can’t even provide themselves with food. They go from door to door and tell the owners to cook for them. Breakfast is prepared for them in one house, lunch in another, dinner in the third. In general, everything is not organized with them. The so-called, their commander-in-chief cannot put things in order. What kind of government can we talk about if they cannot provide themselves with food?

“Whatever the Taliban promises, in reality it will turn out differently”

Gul Afruz Ibtikar is a former employee of the Afghan Interior Ministry. The girl recently fled the country. Now he keeps in touch with friends and relatives who remained in Kabul.

– In Kabul, people went to work. I know that those who control the traffic on the streets of the city have got a job, computer specialists have found a job for themselves – there are no specialists among the Taliban. Some are paid a salary, but very funny. If earlier people in these positions received 25 thousand Afghans, now they are paid 2 thousand, which is about $ 25 per month. But people agree with this money, because they need to somehow feed the family. The Taliban put ordinary soldiers or people without education, who know nothing, in leading positions of this or that enterprise. Imagine, our masters, doctors of sciences are forced to work under such guidance in order to receive 20-30 dollars a month.

– Has the attitude of the Taliban towards local residents changed?

– The attitude is dismissive. For example, in the departments, the Taliban divided the dining room for their own and the rest – they do not eat together. The roads were divided – the Taliban ride along some of them, and all the rest on the other. So nothing changes. On local television, they advertise the Taliban all day long and talk about their plans for the future. There are no entertainment programs, music is banned, serials and films are not shown. The Taliban recently banned demonstrations. People were deprived of all rights. I am now in Albania, where women have arrived from Afghanistan who worked in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, held the positions of prosecutors, judges, and police officers. They said that they were constantly receiving threats. But not everyone left. More than 3,500 women former police officers still remain in the country. They do not leave the house, they fear for their lives, they already have nothing to feed their children. Men who used to work in the police are not safe in Afghanistan either. The last example – two former employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs went to the office to obtain passports. Nobody saw them again. Neither alive nor dead. The Taliban took them somewhere. Due to the fact that there is no one to keep order in the city, crime is on the rise. And not only the Taliban, but also ordinary people are already committing crimes. Those who have nothing to eat begin to steal – there is no other way out.

– Have you started to issue passports to people?

– Yes, and there are huge queues for passports. Many young Afghans, professionals in various fields, are leaving the country. But we have one more problem. For example, two members of one family left, one – to Albania, the other – to America. And it’s very difficult to reunite afterwards. This is a tragedy for families.

– What do you think about the visit of the Taliban to Moscow?

– I heard that the delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi. He is an ethnic Uzbek. This person has no power, he does not make decisions. The Taliban do not allow him to come close in power. In Kabul, he changed office three times. First, he was allocated a room next to the president’s house. Then they sent me to another room, a little further. And then even further, so that he would be away from those who are now in power. As far as I know, he is not invited to important meetings where something is decided. So I don’t know how seriously you can take it. In any case, whatever they say in Moscow, whatever they promise, in reality everything will turn out quite differently.

