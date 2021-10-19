After breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez became close with ex-lover Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez / Lindsay Shukus

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez’s relationship after breaking up with 45-year-old Alex Rodriguez is reminiscent of a real Brazilian TV series. While Jen herself renewed her relationship with 48-year-old ex-lover Ben Affleck and is enjoying this romance, Alex Rodriguez became close with Ben’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shukus.

Lindsay Shukus

Page Six reported that last weekend Alex attended a private party for Lindsay, which she threw on the occasion of her 41st birthday. According to insiders, Rodriguez, along with other close friends of the TV producer, was spotted in the backyard of a house in the Hamptons, where they were having fun. At the same time, the representative of Rodriguez has already commented on his relationship with Shukus and called them “purely platonic.”

There is no romance there. They have been friends for 15 years,

– he declared.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Recall that Ben Affleck began dating Lindsay Shukus in 2017, just a few months after he officially filed for divorce from Jennifer Garner. In 2018, they parted, and in 2019 they got back together for a short time.

PageSix also reported that Alex Rodriguez recently rented a $ 5 million mansion on Long Island, which is just three minutes’ drive from Jennifer Lopez’s home. Everything hints that Alex is not yet ready to finally come to terms with Jen’s departure and is trying to be as close to her as possible.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

By the way, Lopez herself now spends most of her time in Los Angeles, where Ben Affleck lives. They recently went out to Jennifer’s little sister’s birthday dinner together. At this party, Affleck saw Lopez’s children from a previous relationship. According to insiders, Ben gets along well with Max and Emma, ​​and they are absolutely delighted with him.