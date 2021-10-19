AI will make people the last resort. It will be impossible to call a person to double-check his decision





The UK authorities are proposing to drop the provision according to which people have the right to challenge any decision made by artificial intelligence and request that it be verified by a person. Government experts, however, strongly disagree.

The UK authorities are considering the possibility of lifting an important provision that allows people to challenge decisions made by artificial intelligence (AI) systems and demand their revision by people. Technology experts are strongly opposed.

The UK Department of Digital Economy, Culture, Media and Sports (DMCS) has published new proposals to change the country’s data protection regime and invited outside experts to comment on these proposals.

Among the proposed innovations is the abolition of the provision according to which citizens of a country can demand the cancellation of decisions made by fully automated systems and their revision by people.

British authorities want to limit the level of control over AI

The initiators of this amendment point out that this rule would be “impractical and disproportionate” given the rapid spread of AI technologies in everyday life, that it is unrealistic for a business to provide the possibility of a “manual rollback” for each machine decision – an unnecessary burden. …

Protection must remain

However, experts from the British Computer Society (BCS), a certified expert organization dealing with information technology, strongly opposed the initiative.

“This rule is designed to provide a level of transparency for technology and protect people in the decision-making process of automated systems that can cause them significant harm, – said Sam De Silva (SamDeSilva), Chairman of the Legal Group within BCS. – It is necessary to preserve any kind of protection, rather than rely entirely on the “black box”.

The regulation on control over all AI decisions is spelled out in Article 22 of the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union, which the UK has fully ratified while it was a member of the EU. Now the country’s authorities want to establish their own rules, which, according to their authors, will have to remove some restrictions and “spur the development of technology, innovation and growth of competitive potential” – these are the arguments that the DMCS cites.

This is not about completely abolishing the ability to reconsider AI decisions. In particularly risky areas, it is proposed to keep it, but in general, the ministry believes that the growth of decision-making automation in various industries will only grow in the coming years, so it is necessary to determine exactly where it is necessary to preserve the possibility of “manual” revision.

Earlier, the UK government’s Task Force on Innovation, Growth and Legislative Reform also proposed dropping the requirement for human verifiability of AI decisions. The pretext is the same: remove the limitations of innovation.

However, De Silva and his associates believe that the risk of technology deregulation is too great at the moment. Uncontrolled automation of decisions in areas such as finance or employment can have a significant and far from positive impact on people’s lives, and the absence of constraints can have threatening consequences.

The experts generally agree that Article 22 has its shortcomings. It is not clearly spelled out enough, leaving room for discrepancies and arbitrary interpretations. However, completely abandoning it is the least preferred option, De Silva said.

“A lot rests on how significantly AI decisions affect a person’s life, and how to determine it,” he said. Dmitry Kiryukhin, an information security expert at SEQ. – Many risks may not be obvious at first glance. If, however, a business is willing to rely on complete automation of decisions without looking too closely at the possible negative consequences, then, of course, human control will be seen as “holding back innovation.” However, to argue that AI technologies are so mature and safe that they can be used uncontrollably is in every sense reckless. ”