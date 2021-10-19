Alexander Bastrykin drove the investigator into the chimney – Picture of the day – Kommersant

The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) decided to re-examine the criminal case on the death of a man from carbon monoxide in the Leningrad region. His investigation caused a scandal in the department due to harsh criticism with insults and threats of dismissal from the head of the TFR Alexander Bastrykin to the investigator of the Vsevolozhsk Investigation Department Vladislav Megrelov. They decided to check the work of the latter on the case.

The day before, 47 news published a recording from an online meeting of the ICR Chairman Alexander Bastrykin with the ICR Investigative Department in the Leningrad Region. It discussed a criminal case on the fatal carbon monoxide poisoning of a man last year. In October 2020, he went out of town, to the village of Hyazelki, turned on the gas boiler to heat the house, but lost consciousness. He died before the ambulance arrived, and his 14-year-old son was taken to hospital.

The mother of the deceased turned to the chairman of the TFR. She argued that her daughter-in-law had poisoned her son, and the investigator Vladislav Megrelov was indifferent to her complaints. When investigating a criminal case initiated under Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death by negligence), he came to the conclusion that during the operation of the gas equipment, the ventilation duct and the incorrect installation of the chimney pipe, a back draft was formed in the chimney. Because of this, carbon monoxide began to flow into the house, which led to poisoning. The mother of the deceased did not agree with the version of Vladislav Megrelov and continued to complain.

At an online meeting, the 80-year-old mother of the deceased told Alexander Bastrykin that she had a bad impression of the investigator Megrelov, because “he has some kind of passive attitude towards these cases.”

After that, the chairman of the ICR begins to speak sharply about the employee of the Vsevolozhsk Investigation Department, negatively speaking about his move from the Krasnodar Territory to St. Petersburg, and about the place of study, and age. “You’re not a Leningrader. I see. I liked Leningrad, I liked the city. Previously, you would not have been allowed close, but now you can. Moreover, from the Faculty of Economics (in a conversation with Alexander Bastrykin, Vladislav Megrelov said that he studied at the Faculty of Law of the St. Petersburg State University of Economics. – “B”) signed up to us here. So go back to the Kuban region, to the Cossacks and tell us why you were fired. They will guide you on the right path with a nut. Below the back will pass as it was before. It can be seen that you are not ours. You behave like that, “- quotes the words of Alexander Bastrykin 47 news.

After that, the head of the ICR instructed to check Megrelov’s work, appoint new examinations in the case and check the versions of the mother and sister of the deceased: “I ask separately to check what my mother and sister said. Check these versions too. To have a clear conscience. To make it clear that this is the reason. Gas there or something. Business or personal relationships. So that my mother understands what happened. The same young man does not understand. Well, mom can’t believe it’s just gas. Probably, maybe gas. But the point is something else. Mom needs to understand. “

The day after the publication of the record, the ICR commented on the incident in more detail, informing about the scheduled inspections. Previously, the official representative of the department, Svetlana Petrenko, only denied media reports about the connection between Vladislav Megrelov’s hospitalization and sharp criticism from Alexander Bastrykin at an online meeting. According to the data that the ICR now cites, according to the results of the examination in the criminal case, the man who died in the Leningrad region could not have been poisoned as a result of the gas concentration formed during the reverse draft in the chimney due to the incorrect installation of the pipe: it was necessary to stay in the house for about 20 days. Based on this, it follows that there is a third-party source of carbon monoxide, the presence of which led to such a high concentration of the substance in the body of the deceased. ”

Based on the message of the department, now Vladislav Megrelov is accused not of indifference, but of ignoring the conclusions of the examination – because of this, the chairman of the TFR ordered two checks. The new examination of the case will be carried out by the Forensic Expert Center of the TFR.

Marina Tsareva, St. Petersburg