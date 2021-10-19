https://ria.ru/20211019/robot-1755130790.html

An autonomous group of percussion robots was tested in Russia, a source said.

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. In Russia, they conducted field tests of the Marker strike robots, which operated in an autonomous group without human participation, a source in the military-industrial complex told RIA Novosti. firing positions, independently responded to operational changes in the combat situation, exchanged target designations, and so on. “According to him, a group of robots independently conducted reconnaissance at the expense of equipment and vision equipment installed on board. In the future, it is planned to conduct tests using unmanned aerial vehicles together with a group of robots. The source explained that “due to aerial drones, the quantitative and qualitative indicators of reconnaissance significantly increase.” we have a group of disparate robots, then it’s just a set of machines, each of which has a certain efficiency that can be quantified. As soon as we combine them into a group, the efficiency of this group becomes higher than the sum of the efficiency of its constituent elements “, – explained source. The “Marker” robot was developed by the “Android Technology” company jointly with the Advanced Research Foundation. The robotic complex weighing about three tons can be equipped with various weapons, including large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers. Earlier it was reported that testing of the “Marker” was also begun at the Vostochny cosmodrome as a security robot. As the head of the Roscosmos state corporation Dmitry Rogozin noted, these complexes can be used as part of security structures as devices that ensure the safety of cosmodromes, enterprises and other objects of state importance.

