https://ria.ru/20211019/robot-1755130790.html
An autonomous group of percussion robots was tested in Russia, a source said.
An autonomous group of percussion robots was tested in Russia, a source said – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021
An autonomous group of percussion robots was tested in Russia, a source said.
In Russia, they conducted field tests of the Marker impact robots, which operated in an autonomous group without human participation, a source told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
2021-10-19T03: 37
2021-10-19T03: 37
2021-10-19T03: 41
security
technologies
Dmitry Rogozin
Roscosmos
Advanced Research Foundation
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0e/1754590552_0:98:3402:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_1f0f1c75c3ded0c487e6d225b5d51304.jpg
MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. In Russia, they conducted field tests of the Marker strike robots, which operated in an autonomous group without human participation, a source in the military-industrial complex told RIA Novosti. firing positions, independently responded to operational changes in the combat situation, exchanged target designations, and so on. “According to him, a group of robots independently conducted reconnaissance at the expense of equipment and vision equipment installed on board. In the future, it is planned to conduct tests using unmanned aerial vehicles together with a group of robots. The source explained that “due to aerial drones, the quantitative and qualitative indicators of reconnaissance significantly increase.” we have a group of disparate robots, then it’s just a set of machines, each of which has a certain efficiency that can be quantified. As soon as we combine them into a group, the efficiency of this group becomes higher than the sum of the efficiency of its constituent elements “, – explained source. The “Marker” robot was developed by the “Android Technology” company jointly with the Advanced Research Foundation. The robotic complex weighing about three tons can be equipped with various weapons, including large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers. Earlier it was reported that testing of the “Marker” was also begun at the Vostochny cosmodrome as a security robot. As the head of the Roscosmos state corporation Dmitry Rogozin noted, these complexes can be used as part of security structures as devices that ensure the safety of cosmodromes, enterprises and other objects of state importance.
https://ria.ru/20210903/marker-1748465109.html
https://ria.ru/20210205/robot-1596113132.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0e/1754590552_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53b1c434408224b7c8d1e12c0f0f9de8.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
security, technologies, dmitry rogozin, roscosmos, advanced research fund, russia
An autonomous group of percussion robots was tested in Russia, a source said.
“A demonstration sample of a grouping of ground-based robotic systems was tested. The group involved five Marker robotic platforms – three on a wheeled chassis and two on a tracked one,” the agency’s source said.
The source added that “the robots, without human participation, solved the tasks of distributing targets in the group, reaching optimal firing positions, independently responding to operational changes in the combat situation, exchanging target designations, and so on.”
According to him, a group of robots independently conducted reconnaissance at the expense of equipment and technical vision installed on board. In the future, it is planned to conduct tests using unmanned aerial vehicles together with a group of robots. The source explained that “due to aerial drones, the quantitative and qualitative indicators of reconnaissance are significantly increased.”
“Robotic Red Army”: Britain appreciated the Russian “Marker”
According to the interlocutor, the agency application of a group of percussion robots in automatic mode allows to achieve the effect of emergence (the appearance of a system of properties that are not inherent in its elements separately).
“When we have a group of disparate robots, it’s just a set of machines, each of which has a certain efficiency that can be quantified. As soon as we combine them into a group, the efficiency of this group becomes higher than the sum of the efficiencies of its constituent elements,” – explained the source.
FPI will improve the platform of the combat robot “Marker”