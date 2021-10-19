https://ria.ru/20211019/zemletryasenie-1755141650.html

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 hits the eastern Mediterranean

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Mediterranean Sea near the Greek island of Crete, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). The tremors were recorded at 05:32 UTC (08:32 Moscow time). Their epicenter was located 308 kilometers from Heraklion and about 115 kilometers from the island of Karpathos. The hearth lay at a depth of 60 kilometers. Information about possible casualties and destruction was not received. The earthquakes were also felt by the inhabitants of Israel and other countries of the eastern part of the Mediterranean region from Turkey to Egypt. Earthquakes in the Crete region were recorded in late September and early October. Hundreds of houses and dozens of people were affected by the disaster, one was reported to have died in Arkalohorion.

