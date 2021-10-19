An insider spoke about the development of relations between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

MOSCOW, May 21 – RIA Novosti. An insider spoke about the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, ET Canada reports.

“Jen loves the attention from Ben. They didn’t get along very well as their romance drew to a close. But over time, the pain subsided and they were friends for years,” a source told ET Canada.

According to an insider, they are now “reunited, having fun together and taking care of each other.”

Earlier, Jennifer Lopez told the publication that it was hard for her to break up with Affleck.

“We wanted to get married, but nothing came of it. My heart was broken. For me, our separation was very difficult. For many reasons,” says Lopez.

Insiders told ET Canada that Ben Affleck was taking the initiative to reopen the relationship.

“He needs more than just friendship, and they really feel good in each other’s company,” says the source.

Affleck and Lopez’s romance began in July 2002 during the filming of the comedy Gigli. In November of the same year, the actor proposed to Jennifer, but in January 2004 they confirmed rumors of a breakup.

