https://ria.ru/20210521/lopez-1733172539.html

An insider spoke about the development of relations between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

An insider spoke about the development of relations between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – Russia news today

An insider spoke about the development of relations between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

An insider spoke about the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, ET Canada reports. RIA Novosti, 21.05.2021

2021-05-21T02: 47

2021-05-21T02: 47

2021-05-21T02: 47

the culture

Jennifer Lopez

ben affleck

culture News

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/14/1733173201_0:165:1220:851_1920x0_80_0_0_e8b54e5e98968196902fc43b0c45074c.jpg

MOSCOW, May 21 – RIA Novosti. An insider spoke about the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, ET Canada reports. According to the insider, now they are “reunited, have fun together and take care of each other.” “We wanted to get married, but nothing came of it. My heart was broken. For me, our separation was very difficult. For many reasons,” says Lopez. Insiders told ET Canada that Ben Affleck was taking the initiative to reopen the relationship. Affleck and Lopez’s romance began in July 2002 during the filming of the comedy Gigli. In November of the same year, the actor proposed to Jennifer, but in January 2004 they confirmed rumors of a breakup.

https://ria.ru/20210416/pomolvka-1728541175.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/14/1733173201_0:109:1220:1024_1920x0_80_0_0_efa5bba62f3a19851791a1c13c6e5c69.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

jennifer lopez, ben affleck, culture news