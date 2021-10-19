Anadolu reported that ambassadors of ten countries were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry :: Politics :: RBC

Osman Kavala

Ambassadors of the United States, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, Norway and New Zealand were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the countries’ calls for the release of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala, who was accused of involvement in the 2013 Turkish protests and organizing an attempt coup in 2016. This was reported by the Turkish news agency Anadolu, citing sources in the ministry.

According to the agency, the diplomats were summoned to the department because of statements by countries about the trial of Osman Kavala. Earlier, the official websites of the embassies of Germany, USA, France, Denmark and Norway published messages in which the countries urged the Turkish authorities to urgently release Kavala.

“Taking into account the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights in this case [делу Османа Кавалы], we call on Turkey to release him as soon as possible, ”reads all published messages on government websites. The text specifies that Finland, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden and the Netherlands join the statement.

The statements also note that four years have passed since Kavala’s detention and the continuing delays in the consideration of his case “cast a shadow on respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency of the Turkish judicial system.”

Former Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay stated on Twitter that the country’s ambassadors have exceeded their mandate by calling for political intervention in court cases. He also added that Turkey is an independent country. According to the vice president, those who want to intervene in lawsuits can study this in their countries.