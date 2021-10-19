It became known how the suspect was caught in four attacks on women in the Vsevolozhsk district of the Leningrad region. The operatives only had a vague photograph taken by accident by the victim. But he was found and brought to the Investigative Committee of the Vsevolozhsk region. By the way, the cases were initiated by the now disgraced and already well-known investigator Megrelov. We give details.

As 47news reported, the Investigative Committee of the Vsevolozhsk region detained a 33-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan suspected of rape for two days. According to our information, Karimov does not work anywhere. Criminal cases were initiated back in the summer of 2019.





Moreover, there were four such episodes near Zanevka, near the border of St. Petersburg. The operatives who were sorting through the migrants had only a lousy photograph of the suspect in their arsenal. One of the victims managed to make it hastily. Today, October 19, the “killers” still found what they needed.





According to our newspaper, the detainee did not open up. He acknowledged two episodes, each of which happened a couple of weeks after the last. The suspect told in detail on the interrogation protocol how he turned all this. The details are disgusting, but in short, he drank, waited, grabbed and dragged. He does not remember about the next attacks, they say, he needs to think (you will not find logic here).

In the light of the latest news from the online meetings of the head of the TFR, Alexander Bastrykin, who was angry with the Vsevolozhsk investigator Megrelov for, frankly, irrational considerations, you can insert “three kopecks” here. The cases of violence were in the production of Lieutenant Megrelov. Now he has something to distract himself from the anger of General Justice Bastrykin.

“rape” and “sexual assault”. The investigation has prepared a petition for the arrest of the suspect. Those who recognize the detainee are asked to call the duty department of the Leningrad Region IC: +7 (812) 492-01-58.