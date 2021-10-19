Angelina Jolie rescues a teenager in the thriller “Those Who Wish Me Death”

https://ria.ru/20210408/jolie-1727349705.html

MOSCOW, April 8 – RIA Novosti. A trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s action thriller “Those Who Wish Me Death”, based on the novel of the same name by Michael Corit, has been posted on YouTube. The main role in the tape was played by Angelina Jolie. Parachute rescuer Hannah is trying to recover from the tragic death of three comrades she could not save from the fire. Suddenly, the main character finds a 12-year-old boy in the forest, who miraculously survived a car accident. As it turned out, the teenager is in terrible danger and, except for Hannah, he no longer has anyone to turn to for help. Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Heat of Our Bodies”, “Great”), Finn Little (“Reckoning”, “My Angel”), Medina Senghour (“Happy”) and other. The film will premiere in cinemas on May 13.

