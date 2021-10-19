Angelina Jolie sells Churchill painting for record $ 11.6 million

LONDON, March 2. / TASS /. The Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (1874-1965) went under the hammer for £ 8.2 million ($ 11.6 million). This is stated in the message of the auction house Christie’s, which held on Monday in London auction of works of contemporary British art.

The preliminary estimate of the work ranged from £ 1.5 to £ 2.5 million (from $ 2.1 to $ 3.5 million), and the amount paid by an unknown collector was a record for the work of the British prime minister. The painting was put up for auction by actress Angelina Jolie. Why she decided to sell the canvas is not reported.

The Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque is the only painting painted by Churchill during the Second World War. It was created in January 1943 at the end of the Casablanca Conference, the first of the summits of the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition. Churchill created the landscape, impressed by the colors of the Moroccan sunset, which he observed while walking in Casablanca with US President Franklin Roosevelt (1882-1945). Later, the canvas was donated to an American politician and inherited by his son Elliot Roosevelt.

During the auction on Monday, another painting by Churchill, Scene at Marrakech, was sold. It sold for £ 1.9 million ($ 2.7 million), nearly four times its original appraised value.

Churchill became interested in painting when he was over forty, and managed to create about 540 canvases in his life. About 45 paintings were dedicated to Morocco. Most of the work is in private collections, belongs to the descendants of the former prime minister, who, according to various polls in the United Kingdom, is recognized as one of the greatest Britons in history. One and a half hundred paintings are exhibited in Chartwell, a manor in Kent near London, where Churchill spent the second half of his life until his death.