Angelina Jolie with children, Salma Hayek with her daughter, Kit Harington and others at the premiere of “The Eternals” in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie with sons Maddox and Knox and daughters Vivienne, Zakhara and Shiloh

The long-awaited premiere of Chloe Zhao’s film “The Eternals” took place yesterday in Los Angeles. The leading actors came to present the picture with her: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden and many others.

Five of her children came to support her famous mother Angelina Jolie, for whose custody she continues to fight with ex-husband Brad Pitt: 20-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old Vivienne and Knox. Only the couple’s middle son, 17-year-old Pax, missed the premiere. For the release, Jolie chose a brown Balmain dress. And her daughter Zakhara repeated the image of the actress from the 2014 Oscars. She wore the Elie Saab dress that Jolie wore at the ceremony seven years ago. The 46-year-old star complements the look with an unusual gold accessory that adorned her chin.

Salma Hayek was not alone at the premiere. She was supported by her 14-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma from her husband François-Henri Pinault. In public, the actress appeared in a black and gold Gucci dress with a deep neckline.

As Salma admitted, while working on the film, she and Jolie became very close and made friends. Angelina even came to congratulate Hayek at her home on her 55th birthday.

The film will be released in Russia on November 4. True, only adult viewers will be able to watch it: there is an LGBT character in the film, so the distributors set the 18+ limit.



Angelina Jolie



Angelina Jolie with children

Salma Hayek



Salma Hayek with her daughter Valentina Paloma



Gemma Chan



Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Rita Ora

Kit Harington

Richard Madden

Chloe Zhao

Bella Porch

Blogger Ungar0 shared the first news from Spletnik.