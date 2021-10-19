Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara repeated her mother’s fashionable look at the 2014 Academy Awards

Angelina Jolie / Zahara Jolie-Pitt

At yesterday’s premiere of the film “The Eternals” 46-year-old Angelina Jolie came with five children. Each appearance of a Hollywood actress on the red carpet is a whole event (especially considering the fact that a star comes out extremely rarely), which is then discussed in detail on the network. Jolie’s last public appearance was no exception.



Angelina Jolie with children

Angelina Jolie herself posed yesterday in a Balmain dress, but the outfit that 16-year-old Zakhara chose for the premiere seemed very familiar to the fans of the actress. And it is no coincidence: the daughter of the star repeated the fashionable image of her mother – in this Elie Saab dress, Jolie came to the Oscars in 2014. Then she was still in a relationship with Brad Pitt, who accompanied her at the ceremony, and was going to marry him.

Angelina kept the dress, and it was waiting for its hour in the wardrobe of the star.



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Talking about the fashionable looks of the children chosen for the premiere, Jolie noted that their bows turned out to be vintage.

My kids have mixed vintage looks, including my old Oscar dress. We opted for vintage and updated my old stuff,

– said the actress.