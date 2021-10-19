Associated Press Launches Binance NFT Collection | Blockchain24

The news agency sells pieces of the story to the NFT. According to a press release, the Associated Press has launched a collection of non-fungible tokens on the Binance marketplace.

The collection, dubbed Unique Moments, includes digitized versions of photographs and news feeds based on AP reporting on historical moments of the last century. Examples include the surrender of Japan during World War II, the inauguration of Nelson Mandela, and the discovery of Pluto.

AP confirmed the news on Twitter late Thursday night.

NFTs are available as closed boxes, each priced at $ 29 (in BUSD stablecoins). There are four different levels of rarity: normal, rare, super rare, and super-duper rare.

Buyers who collect one Common, one Rare, and one Very Rare item but do not sell them until 23:59 UTC on October 25 will have a chance to win another NFT that “symbolizes AP coverage in the world.”

The collection will be released at noon UTC on Thursday, and up to 25 boxes can be purchased for each Binance account.

The collection is curated by Metalist Lab, Australian publisher NFT, who previously worked with Chinese gaming giant NetEase. Metalist Lab reported this on October 8th.

AP previously sold the artwork to NFT for $ 180,000 in ETH back in March. The New York Times and The New Yorker also sold NFT. Binance launched its NFT trading platform in June.